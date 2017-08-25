Shahid Kapoor's Pic With Misha, A Day Before her Birthday, Is A.D.O.R.A.B.L.E

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently holidaying with Mira and Misha, instagrammed an adorable picture of himself with baby Misha, a day before she turns one-year-old

Shahid Kapoor with Misha. (Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In the pic, Misha is chilling in Shahid Kapoor's arms
  2. Misha will celebrate her first birthday on August 26
  3. Shahid Kapoor will next feature in Padmavati
Shahid Kapoor is making his fans go crazy with so many adorable pictures of his daughter Misha from his vacation diaries. One such cuteness-overload picture of Misha was instagrammed by Shahid Kapoor today, a day before his daughter turns one-year-old. Shahid can be seen carrying Misha in his arms and posing for a perfect picture while baby Misha seems to be chilling completely. Misha is looking cute beyond words in the picture and not to be missed are her extra-cute pony tails. In the pic, Misha can be seen wearing a beautiful grey sweater and nibbling on her fingers. Isn't that icing on the cake? Well, Misha is all set to celebrate her first birthday tomorrow with her parents. "Just about one," Shahid Kapoor wrote.
 
 

Just about one.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Recently, the Shaandaar actor also shared a heartwarming picture, in which Misha was sandwiched between her parents. Shahid seems to have the 'best time' with his family during the holiday.
 
 

Best times.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



See more pictures from Shahid Kapoor's vacation diaries here :
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 

My

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 
 

#playtime with lil missy

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Shahid and Mira got married in July 2015 and Misha was born on August 26 last year.

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, is currently prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. The film is based on the legend on Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar when the fort of Chittor was invaded by Alauddin Khilji. Deepika plays the titular role while Shahid will be seen as her onscreen husband. Ranveer Singh plays Alaudin Khilji. Padmavati is expected to release later this year.

