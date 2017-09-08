Shahid Kapoor Makes Wife Mira Rajput's Birthday Extra Special Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday with a few friends at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. He also had a small celebration at the backyard of his residence

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday on Thursday and the actor made sure that her day was extra special. The 36-year-old actor began the day with a small celebration at the backyard of his residence and he delighted everyone by sharing a picture on social media in which his one-year-old daughter Misha was seen happily digging into her mother's birthday cake. The family was also spotted on a lunch date at a restaurant in Khar, Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor wore a grey t-shirt paired with black shorts while Mira looked beautiful in black top paired with denims. Misha as usual stole the spotlight as she looked absolutely adorable in a grey top paired with black pants. As the trio posed for the cameras, the little one was seen nibbling on her fingers.See pictures of Shahid Kapoor with the birthday girl Mira Rajput and daughter Misha here:In the evening, the couple stepped out for a grander celebration with their friends. Mira Rajput looked her elegant best in a crochet embroidered blue dress while Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with grey pants. The much-in-love couple happily posed for the cameras. Choreographer Shiamak Davar was amongst those invited at Mira's birthday bash.See pics here:Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He got married to Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in August last year.Last month, the couple were vacationing in London where they celebrated daughter Misha's first birthday (August 26).On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the film, he will feature as Raja Ratan Singh. The actor has learnt sword-fighting and martial arts for his role in the film.is expected to release later this year.