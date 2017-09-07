Shahid Kapoor And Misha Celebrated Mira's Birthday. Guess Who 'Finished' The Cake?

Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his wife Mira Rajput's birthday on Thursday and posted two wonderful pictures on Instagram. Mira cut the cake in presence of Shahid and daughter Misha and the venue was their backyard. "Birthday party in the backyard. Just us. Happy birthday my love," Shahid, 36, captioned one of her posts, adding heart emoticons. The other post features Misha, who is just one-year-old, but is busy eating her mom's cake. "Guess who finished mommy's birthday cake," Shahid wrote on the picture, which has got over 17,000 likes in just 15 minutes. (Baby Misha is way too adorable). We loved Shahid, Mira and Misha's 'just us' party.
Here are the pictures. (Happy 23rd birthday, Mira).
The paparazzi also clicked the Kapoors outside their residence today and Mira, with her adorable expressions, totally outshines in them.
Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July last year. Mira was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira flew to London for a holiday last month and continued their stay till Misha's birthday (August 26).
In July, Shahid and Mira took Misha to New York. It was her first international trip. The couple attended the IIFA awards there and after the event, they went for a brief trip.
Shahid Kapoor is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. He plays Raja Ratan Singh and co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Shahid has learnt sword-fighting and martial arts for the film. Padmavati is expected to release later this year.