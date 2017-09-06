Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Is Definitely Giving Some Fitness Goals. See Viral Pic

Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, is giving his father serious fitness competition. You will definitely agree with us once you see Aryan Khan's latest picture, which he Instagrammed on Tuesday. Aryan's picture went viral on Internet. In the picture, Aryan, 19, seems to be flaunting his abs in front of the mirror and is posing for the picture like a Baadshah. Aryan, who can be seen wearing oversized reflectors, is accompanied by his two friends. The girl, who is capturing them is all smiles and is posing cutely for the picture while Aryan's other friend is busy on the phone. Aryan captioned the picture: "Game day."
Highlights
- Aryan Khan,19, posted a pic with his friends
- Aryan is currently studying in California
- Aryan captioned the picture: "Game day"
Take a look at Aryan's picture with his friends here:
Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh and Gauri's eldest son. They have been married for over 25 years now. The couple are also parents to Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4.
Recently, Gauri Khan also Instagrammed a lovely picture of Aryan, in which he can be seen staring at the sun. Gauri wrote a very interesting caption which read: "Posting an image of my son without his permission. Hope I don't get fired."
Earlier, Aryan also posted an adorable picture with his mother Gauri and this would definitely take your heart away. Take a look at the picture here:
Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana, who recently visited home, studies in Mumbai's day-boarding Dhirubhai Ambani International School. During her brief vacation, SRK Instagrammed a very cool picture featuring himself and Suhana. He captioned the picture: "When the little one goes back to school and is not around to tell you, you use too many filters!"
Aryan studies at the University of South California. He is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking at the University. Do you Remember SRK's picture that he Instagrammed when he saw Aryan off at the University?
Aryan's latest picture has over 58,364 likes and is trending on social media. Have you not liked Aryan's picture yet on Instagram ?