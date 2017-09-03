Shah Rukh Khan's Post About Daughter Suhana Is The Most DAD Thing Ever

Those who are not aware, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is all of 17 and the devoted father that the superstar is, has already laid down strict rules for probable candidates who might want to date Suhana. Shah Rukh is also apparently the chilled out of the two parents (between himself and wife Gauri). Chilled out or not, the superstar has to deal with considerable amount of difficulty every time he has to part with his children - Suhana is the middle child between Aryan, 19, and AbRam, 4. Suhana studies in Mumbai's day-boarding Dhirubhai Ambani International School and in only home for long stays during vacations. After the recently concluded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Suhana appears to have joined school back, prompting Shah Rukh Khan to make us cry-smile with a new post.
"When the little one goes back to school and there is nobody to point out that you are using too many filters," is how he captioned it.
When the little one goes back to school & there is nobody to point out that u r using too many filters! pic.twitter.com/KKU9wRsRi9— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2017
Shah Rukh always resorts to social media whenever suffering from separation anxiety. Remember the picture he Instagrammed when he saw Aryan off at the University of South California? Aryan is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking at the University.
Ahead of the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh was in Los Angeles with his family for a brief vacation - he returned before the rest to promote the movie and made a confession about missing the little ones on his way back. Within a short while, he posted this.
Suhana, who is hardly spotted in showbiz parties, has begun making appearances in events like the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. Talking about Suhana's career plans, Shah Rukh had told DNA: "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything."
However, remember the list of rules we spoke about earlier? This is just a glimpse of how it goes - Shah Rukh Khan recommends THE one planning to take Suhana out on a date to know "I don't like you" and that he should "get a lawyer" at the soonest.
