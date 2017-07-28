Shah Rukh Khan Watches Love Stories Because Of Daughter Suhana Shah Rukh watches a lot of love stories because of his daughter Suhana and said he finds them 'beautiful'

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently launched Hawayein, the new romantic song from his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, said that he has started watching love stories because of his daughter, Suhana, reported news agency PTI. "Because of my daughter now, I see a lot of love stories and I find them very beautiful," said Shah Rukh. Theactor earlier told news agency IANS that he's not a fan of love stories but at Wednesday's event he said, "No, no. I think that was misinterpreted. I like a love story also but I like comedy more."Shah Rukh Khan, actress Anushka Sharma along with director Imtiaz Ali launched the songon Wednesday. At the event, Shah Rukh told reporters that Imtiaz Ali complimented his style of romance while they were filming. Shah Rukh said that he was 'touched' when Imtiaz told him: "," reported PTI. Theactor added, "By some chance, some of the love stories that I've been a part of have done so well, people have loved them for years. I love doing love stories."Shah Rukh also thanked his co-star Anushka Sharma in the movie and director Imtiaz Ali and said, "I am fortunate to have a director like Imtiaz and a friend like Anushka because I am shy . It helps to open up. (And then) you have music directors and lyricist who are giving it so much more than perhaps I can give."hits the screens on August 4. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will feature in Kabir Khan's yet-untitled short film and Aanand L Rai's next, again with Anushka Sharma, who also hasand Sanjay Dutt's biopic in the pipeline.