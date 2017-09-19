Shah Rukh Khan Wants To 'Retain The Purity' Of His Children's Childhood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has posted an emotional message for his children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on Twitter on the occasion of his father Taj Mohammed Khan's death anniversary. In his tweet, the 51-year-old actor mentions that he wants to 'delay' the onset of his children's adulthood and retain the 'purity of their childhood' as much as possible. "19Sept. Like my dad(RIP),my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible. Retain purity of their childhood (sic)," he tweeted. Shah Rukh lost his father in 1981 due to cancer. At that time, he was just 15. His mother Lateef Fatima died in 1990 after suffering from prolonged illness.
See what Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter here:
19Sept. Like my dad(RIP),my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible.Retain purity of their childhood— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 18, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a doting father and he has time and again shared posts on social media which reflect the amount of difficulty he goes through every time he has to part with his children. Aryan, 19, is currently pursuing his course in filmmaking at the University of South California, while Suhana, 14, is studying Mumbai's day-boarding Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Earlier this month, the Raees actor shared a photograph on social media featuring him with daughter Suhana. The caption of the image read, "When the little one goes back to school and is not around to tell you, you use too many filters!"
See the picture here:
SRK and designer Gauri Khan got married in 1991 after a courtship of six years.
In an earlier interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the equation he shares with his three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - and revealed that he enjoys the company of kids more than the company of adults.
Shah Rukh Khan said that he his apparently more chilled out as a parent as compared to wife Gauri, who 'asks some really pointed questions.' "I'm like, 'How can you ask them this?'," SRK told DNA.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan last featured in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma. He is currently working on Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.