Shah Rukh Khan Thinks Anushka Sharma Is Like Sejal. She Disagrees Anushka Sharma, who has featured as Sejal in Jab Harry Met Sejal, said that she has moved beyond the extrovert kind of roles

Actress Anushka Sharma, who featured in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released last Friday, said, "I realised I couldn't relate to bubbly roles anymore," reported news agency PTI. Anushka Sharma, who made her debut in Bollywood withco-starring Shah Rukh Khan, in which she played the role of a fun loving girl, also added that she has now progressed in her career and moved beyond the extrovert kind of roles, reported PTI. Earlier, Anushka had mostly played characters that were zesty and carefree. Inshe played Shruti Kakkar, who was endearing and enterprising, while inshe played the character of 'Fearless Farah,' (as Kabir aka Ranveer Singh called her in the film). But in films likeand, where she played the character of an ambitious woman were different from her 'bubbly' characters inand. Theactress told PTI that she has realised after a while that she could no longer identify with the characters she played in past films. This change confused people around her, who felt she had suddenly become a different person.The 29-year old actress added, "There were people around me, who had perhaps known me for a while like friends, industry people and journalists, they felt that there was something wrong with me. That suddenly I was different. But that's the natural progression that you go through."Anushka Sharma played the role of a GujaratiSejal in, who seems to be full of life in the film. But Anushka said that while the pragmatic outlook of her character may appear like her real-life persona, Sejal was quite dissimilar to her and it took her a while to understand and approach the part, reported PTI.Anushka Sharma also said that according to herdirector Imtiaz Ali and co-star Shah Rukh, she is 'quite similar' to her character in the film. But, "A lot of times we associate a screen image that an actor has to his or her own personality. How we diversify these roles is very simple - the girl is either bubbly or she is serious. But this extrovert persona carries a lot of other personalities. I think Sejal and I are quite dissimilar," the actress told PTI. .Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen space for the third time in. They will be next seen together in Aanand L Rai's co-featuring Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile Anushka is prepping for Pari which she has produced and Rajkumar Hirani's yet to be titled Sanjay Dutt's biopic.(With PTI Inputs)