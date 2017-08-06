Shah Rukh Khan Says He Is 'Old-Fashioned About Relationships'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Jab Harry Met Sejal released in theatres on Friday, said that he still believes in the old-fashioned, unreasonable love, reported news agency PTI. The 51-year-old actor said that these days 'relationships are based on practical considerations.' "What does a relationship mean? It appears that these days relationships are based on practical considerations. You should love unreasonably. Don't you love your children without any reason?," Shah Rukh Khan said during the promotion of Jab Harry Met Sejal, reported PTI. "However, in the present age where everyone has so less time, I might be called old-fashioned," the Dear Zindagi actor added.
Highlights
- "You should love unreasonably," said Shah Rukh Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 4
- SRK will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, opened to poor reviews from the audience as well as the film critics. The movie has managed to collect Rs 32.25 crore at the box office so far.
Speaking about the audience's response and if Imtiaz Ali has failed to create magic with Jab Harry Met Sejal, the Raees actor said, "I have not watched any of Imtiaz's previous films. But you are right, a film should go beyond the subject and create magic. But again speaking on his (Imtiaz) behalf, I think one should always try something new. And I think it is a wonderful film."
"I have tried formula films. But sometime back I understood that I can't keep recreating the same magic," he added.
After Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
(With PTI inputs)