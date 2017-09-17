Shah Rukh Khan Makes Me 'Confident', Says Filmmaker Aanand L Rai Of Shah Rukh, Aanand L Rai said, "It is great for me to work with such a sensible man and this experience will stay with me life long"

Shah Rukh will feature in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma



Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who is prepping for his next film with actor Shah Rukh Khan, says SRK is quite charged up about this yet-to-be-titled film and is quite happy that the superstar is showing confidence in him, reports news agency PTI. "His love and confidence shows his affection and that makes me more responsible. The best part is he makes me more confident and it gives me a lot of strength. It shows his attachment to the story," PTI quoted Aanand L Rai as saying. When asked if the filmmaker is pressurised about having a superstar in the film, Aanand L Rai, 46, says he does not have any performance pressure because of the presence of a superstar in the movie and will stick true to the story,reports PTI.He also said that the film is special and challenging in many ways than his previous ventures. Aanand L Rai says that the biggest task for him is to make the movie look real. In an interview with PTI Mr Rai said, "It (referring to the yet-to-be titled film) is definitely more special. The film is an uphill task and we were all ready for it, be it me or Shah Rukh sir." He added, "If we don't do it now then when will we do it? The biggest task for me is to keep it very organic as everything is so new around us for everybody, from actors to technical team. The task is to keep it very real."Of Shah Rukh, Aanand Rai also said, "It is great for me to work with such a sensible man and this experience will stay with me life long. This relationship will be with me till I am here," reports news agency PTI.Aanand L Rai recently received a great response for, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. He has also directed films likeand theseries, which were a hit at the box-office.Of his upcoming film and working with Shah Rukh, who was last seen in, Aanand L Rai said, "I am here to give numbers but that is directly proportional to how we entertain our audience. I think that is the way Shah Rukh also functions. He is a very people's actor and same way I will see to it that we get onto the numbers that are expected from us," reports PTI. The movie revolves around a four feet tall man and his life. It also features actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also stars actors like Ronit Roy, Zeeshan Ayub and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles, which is expected to release sometime next year.(With inputs from PTI )