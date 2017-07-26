Shah Rukh Khan Is Missing AbRam Already. See His Adorable Post

Shah Rukh has just returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Los Angeles with his family and is already missing the company of his wife and kids

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: July 26, 2017 13:23 IST
Shah Rukh and AbRam photographed in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh instagrammed a picture of his four-year-old son
  2. Shah Rukh has recently returned from his vacation in LA
  3. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently posted a picture of his four-year-old son AbRam, in which the little one can be seen running around what appears to be the lobby area of a hotel in California. The Bollywood Baadshah has just returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Los Angeles with his family and is already missing the company of his wife and kids - there's proof on social media. Shah Rukh's new post featuring AbRam appears to be a follow-up of the selfie he wrapped his brief vacation with. Earlier, Mr Khan had shared the vacation-wrap selfie on Instagram saying: "LA done. Will miss babies. Have to come back to bring the love song of #JHMS to you all." Now, Shah Rukh shared the new Instagram pic of AbRam with the caption: "Cause when the feelin's right I'm gonna run all night I'm gonna run to you (sic)."
 
 

'Cause when the feelin's right I'm gonna run all night I'm gonna run to you...

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on


 


Last week, the 51-year-old actor joined his family, who were already holidaying in the USA. Shah Rukh personally ensured AbRam enjoyed a visit to the Universal Studios - along with a picture of his day-out with AbRam, he had also shared a secret about himself. Here are some glimpses of his vacation in LA:
  
 
 

And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in LA.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

 


Shah Rukh is back in Mumbai for promotional duties of Jab Harry Met Sejal while Gauri Khan and AbRam continue to holiday abroad. During the short-spanned vacation, Shah Rukh also reportedly met his eldest son Aryan, who is studying films in California. Back home, the Bollywood star is on a roll for the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Anushka Sharma. The film hits the screens on August 4.

Shah Rukh Khan and his designer wife Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana, who is finishing school.
 

