Shah Rukh Khan Is Missing AbRam Already. See His Adorable Post

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently posted a picture of his four-year-old son AbRam, in which the little one can be seen running around what appears to be the lobby area of a hotel in California. The Bollywood Baadshah has just returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Los Angeles with his family and is already missing the company of his wife and kids - there's proof on social media. Shah Rukh's new post featuring AbRam appears to be a follow-up of the selfie he wrapped his brief vacation with. Earlier, Mr Khan had shared the vacation-wrap selfie on Instagram saying: "LA done. Will miss babies. Have to come back to bring the love song of #JHMS to you all." Now, Shah Rukh shared the new Instagram pic of AbRam with the caption: "Cause when the feelin's right I'm gonna run all night I'm gonna run to you (sic)."
Highlights
- Shah Rukh instagrammed a picture of his four-year-old son
- Shah Rukh has recently returned from his vacation in LA
- Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions
Last week, the 51-year-old actor joined his family, who were already holidaying in the USA. Shah Rukh personally ensured AbRam enjoyed a visit to the Universal Studios - along with a picture of his day-out with AbRam, he had also shared a secret about himself. Here are some glimpses of his vacation in LA:
Shah Rukh is back in Mumbai for promotional duties of Jab Harry Met Sejal while Gauri Khan and AbRam continue to holiday abroad. During the short-spanned vacation, Shah Rukh also reportedly met his eldest son Aryan, who is studying films in California. Back home, the Bollywood star is on a roll for the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-stars Anushka Sharma. The film hits the screens on August 4.
Shah Rukh Khan and his designer wife Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana, who is finishing school.