Shah Rukh Khan Injures Back While On His Way To Kolkata To Promote Jab Harry Met Sejal

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has actively been promoting his latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal, injured his back while on his way to Kolkata to promote the film, reported news agency IANS. The 51-year-old actor was forced to delay his arrival by flight. "I am sorry for the delay. I had to get a dressing done as I injured my back today (Saturday)," SRK told the reporters via telephonic message, reported IANS. He also shared the news with his fans and followers on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali Khan visited a mall in Kolkata to meet the fans and address the media.
Be there in 10 mins. Apologies to keep u waiting had to get a bit of dressing done...for a lil hurt. So had to c a doc https://t.co/W9YosQN9hJ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2017
Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's much-awaited film, released in theatres on Friday. The film, which is a love story of a tour guide Harry (SRK) and a lawyer Sejal (Anushka), opened to poor reviews.
Jab Harry Met Sejal managed to earn Rs 15.25 crore at the box office on day one.
#JabHarryMetSejal Fri 15.25 cr. India biz... Growth on Sat and Sun crucial for a respectable total... #JHMS— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that Jab Harry Met Sejal is riddled with toe-curling romantic mush. "Sum total: a wayward, winding journey without maps that weaves concentric circles around sweet nothings and empty prittle-prattle. That, in a nutshell, is Imtiaz Ali's perambulatory rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal. It leaves you wishing they hadn't met," he wrote.
Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Shah Rukh Khan's third collaboration with and Anushka Sharma after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Jab Harry Met Sejal clashed at the box office with Gurgaon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Oberoi, Ragini Khanna, Shalini Vatsa, Aamir Bashir.
(With IANS inputs)