Shah Rukh Khan 'Doesn't Understand' The Word Nepotism. And His English Isn't To Blame

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to speak on the nepotism debate, which started after actress Kangana Ranaut branded Karan Johar, SRK's friend, as the 'flag bearer of nepotism.' Shah Rukh Khan, 51, who has completed more than 25 years in the industry, said that he 'doesn't understand' the term nepotism, reports news agency IANS. "I don't understand this (nepotism). How can I understand it? I am a Delhi boy, who went to Mumbai at the age of 25. There everybody loved me and accepted me. So, I don't understand this talk," he said. SRK is one of the top-rated stars of Bollywood. He debuted in 1992 with Deewana.
Highlights
- Kangana had called Karan Johar the 'flag bearer of nepotism'
- "I don't understand this talk," said SRK
- Kajol earlier said that for her nepotism is a 'moot point'
"I don't understand this discussion (on nepotism). When I hear the word 'nepotism', I feel the other person is talking about Napoleon. Even though I know enough English, still I don't understand it and the discussion. Whether I agree or disagree -- I don't even understand it so how can I have an opinion?" SRK added.
Shah Rukh, who is married to Gauri, has three children, Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 4. Aryan is studying films in California. SRK says that he wants his children to make a name for themselves and has no problem even if they enter the film industry. "I want my kids to make a name for themselves on their own feet. If they want to become marine biologist, then she should become that. If they want to become an actor or a filmmaker, then that's also great," he told IANS.
Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kajol, who has starred with SRK in blockbuster films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Baazigar, said that for her, nepotism is a 'moot point.' "I think it is a debate brought on by two personalities (referring to Karan and Kangana) who have decided to quote-unquote each other. I honestly think it's a moot point because every child wants to grow up and be like their parents," she told PTI.
At this year's IIFA awards, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan chanted 'nepotism rocks' on stage. Later, Varun tweeted an apology, Karan expressed his regret and Saif took the argument forward by talking about 'genetics,' 'eugenics' and 'campism.' He wrote an open letter on the topic, which Kangana found to be 'disturbing.' Saif and Kangana co-starred in Rangoon.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hits the screens tomorrow (August 4). The Imtiaz Ali-directed film stars Anushka Sharma opposite SRK.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)