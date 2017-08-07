Shah Rukh Khan Calls Standing In For Aamir Khan An 'Honour' Aamir Khan, sick with swine flu, had to cancel an appearance, for which Shah Rukh Khan filled in

SRK was Aamir's proxy as the latter was down with swine flu Thanks for giving me the honour, tweeted Shah Rukh Khan Aamir Khan did interact with audience for a while via Skype



"Thanks for giving me the honour to stand in for you," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted later, adding to Mr Fadnavis, "Your concern for farmers is touching."

Thx @aamir_khan & Kiran for giving me the honour to stand in for u. @dev_fadnavis ur concern for farmers is touching pic.twitter.com/lWX3Rh8xIH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2017



The event in question was the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. Aamir and Kiran weren't entirely a no-show, putting in a remote appearance via Skype. "It's a happy day but we are very sad because after working so hard for a year, when the time came for us to celebrate with you, we got this illness. And the disease we are suffering from is one which spreads rapidly. It's called H1N1 or swine flu in common usage," Aamir said.



Lucky for him, Shah Rukh Khan was in town. Aamir, SRK and Salman Khan have been friends for over 20 years now and Aamir was the first person the other two Khans called after famously renewing their friendship at the end of a six-year feud some years ago - they called him at some ungodly am hour, Aamir revealed later.



Shah Rukh Khan just had a film release last Friday, Dangal and he is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan, with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.



