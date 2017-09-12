Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri In Old Pic From 90s. No Filter Needed The picture Gauri Khan instagrammed appears to be taken in the early Nineties when Shah Rukh Khan was still a rising star

Gauri Khan shared a gem of a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and herself with a dog - no clue if it was their pet at any point in time. The picture appears to be taken in the early Nineties when Shah Rukh was still a rising star. Shah Rukh resembled hischaracter while Gauri looked pretty in red with long dangling earing and a 440-volt smile. She captioned the picture: "Struggling to refresh this ancient photo... Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch." We don't know what it looked like before but this throwback pic looks fabulous now.Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991, a year before Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut in Deewana. Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to two sons - Aryan, 19 and AbRam, 5 - and daughter Suhana, 17. Aryan is currently studying films in California while Suhana recently rejoined her school.Gauri Khan is an interior designer and owns a high-end store name Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai's Khar area. Gauri has decorated several celebrity homes like that of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Gauri's latest outlet has also been appreciated by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Sridevi. In fact, Sanjay Leela Bhansali suggested that Gauri should consider a career in set designing or art direction Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Aanand L Rai's next film, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK had two film releases this year -in January andin August. He also had a cameo in Salman Khan's, which released in June.