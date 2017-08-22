Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Are Stars Of Manish Malhotra's Party. See Pics

Bollywood's popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his Mumbai residence on Monday after successfully closing the Lakme Fashion Week with a bang on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and socialite Anu Dewan were part of the celebrations. The 50-year-old designer delighted everyone by giving us a sneak peek into the party. Manish Malhotra shared a photograph on Instagram in which he is seen posing with good friend Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Anu Dewan. The image has been captioned as, "#FunTimes with #TheOneAndOnly @iamsrk and the gorgeous girls @gaurikhan and @anudewan5."
Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan also shared pictures from the party on their Instagram accounts. "Eclipse of the heart #f.r.i.e.n.d.s forever n ever #mondaynightfeels," read the caption of the image posted by Sussanne.
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 was held from August 16th to August 20th. The event ended on Sunday with a finale from designer Manish Malhotra. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditya Roy Kapur were his showstoppers. However, Sridevi's teenaged daughter Khushi Kapoor stole the limelight as she was spotted among the celebrity friends who attended his show.
Last week, Manish Malhotra hosted a belated birthday bash for Sridevi. Her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, colleagues Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Tina Munim (now Ambani), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan were part of the celebrations.
