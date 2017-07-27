'Shah Rukh Can Even Romance A Microphone,' Says Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma says that her Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Shah Rukh Khan can 'even romance a microphone' and filming romantic scenes with him was quite easy, reports news agency IANS. "There is genuineness in his eyes that we all can see - that reflects onscreen. In my opinion, he even can romance a microphone," Anushka said. To this Shah Rukh replied: "As long as you are holding the mic, darling!" Shah Rukh and Anushka have earlier co-starred in 2008's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh, who was on vacation in Los Angeles, recently joined Anushka for the promotions of the Imtiaz Ali-directed film.
The actors along with music composer Pritam launched the film's new song Hawayein. Hawayein gives a glimpse of the romance brewing between Harry and Sejal in the film. The actors were excited about the launch of the new song - proof is Shah Rukh Khan's recent Instagram post with caption: "Hawayein Haq mein wohi hain aate jaate joh Tera naam lein...Sejal... (sic)"
Shah Rukh once told that he's not a fan of love stories but at Wednesday's event he told IANS, "No, no. I think that was misinterpreted. I like a love story also but I like comedy more."
Shah Rukh's fans would be delighted to hear that not only onscreen but offscreen too, the Baadshah does it right by being a romantic husband. He told IANS, "I think I am a good companion. I am shy to talk about it, what can I say? I think I am good, as a husband."
Jab Harry Met Sejal will release on August 4.