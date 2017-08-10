Shabbir Ahluwalia Turns 38. Celebrates Birthday With Wife In Croatia. Here Are Pics

Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days With you, my love, whom I cherish and adore. We've shared so much, we two, in love and friendship; Each year our bond just seems to grow and grow. I always want to be right next to you; To be with you means more than you can know. You're always there for me with a loving smile; I'm never happier than when I know you're near. I thought my love for you could not grow stronger; And yet I love you even more this year #happybirthday #myoneandonly #bestfriend #starboy #perfectsoul

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT