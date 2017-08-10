Shabbir Ahluwalia Turns 38. Celebrates Birthday With Wife In Croatia. Here Are Pics

Highlights
Here's how Kanchi Kaul wished Shabbir on his birthday.
Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days With you, my love, whom I cherish and adore. We've shared so much, we two, in love and friendship; Each year our bond just seems to grow and grow. I always want to be right next to you; To be with you means more than you can know. You're always there for me with a loving smile; I'm never happier than when I know you're near. I thought my love for you could not grow stronger; And yet I love you even more this year #happybirthday #myoneandonly #bestfriend #starboy #perfectsoul
Shabbir and Kanchi have constantly kept their Instagram followers with pictures from their vacation diaries. Check out these pictures.
They also met actor Sachin Joshi and his wife Urvashi Sharma.
And here's Kanchi getting major Game Of Thrones feels.
Shabbir Ahluwalia has been part of films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul. Shabbir debuted on television with Hip Hip Hurray. He gained recognition after featuring in Kahiin To Hoga. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se and Kayamath are the other shows he's been part of. Shabbir won the third season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Meanwhile, Kanchi Kaul has featured in television shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Maayka. She took a sabbatical post the birth of her sons. Her debut film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which tanked at the box office.