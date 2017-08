Shabbir Ahluwalia Turns 38. Celebrates Birthday With Wife In Croatia. Here Are Pics

Highlights "Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more," wrote Kanchi Shabbir Ahluwalia married Kanchi Kaul in 2011 Shabbir plays Abhi in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya

It's television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia's 38th birthday today . Shabbir is celebrating his special day with wife Kanchi Kaul and sons in Croatia. The family went for a holiday earlier this month. Kanchi, a former actress, wished Shabbir with a picture of themselves on Instagram with an adorable caption that reads, "Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days With you, my love, whom I cherish and adore." Shabbir currently features as Abhi in Ekta Kapoor's. Shabbir Ahluwalia married Kanchi Kaul in 2011. T hey are parents to two sons, Azai, 3, and Ivarr, 1 Here's how Kanchi Kaul wished Shabbir on his birthday.Shabbir and Kanchi have constantly kept their Instagram followers with pictures from their vacation diaries. Check out these pictures.They also met actor Sachin Joshi and his wife Urvashi Sharma.And here's Kanchi getting majorfeels.Shabbir Ahluwalia has been part of films likeand. Shabbir debuted on television with. He gained recognition after featuring inandare the other shows he's been part of. Shabbir won the third season of reality showMeanwhile, Kanchi Kaul has featured in television shows likeand. She took a sabbatical post the birth of her sons. Her debut film was, which tanked at the box office.