Shabbir Ahluwalia Turns 38. Celebrates Birthday With Wife In Croatia. Here Are Pics

Shabbir Ahluwalia is celebrating his birthday with wife Kanchi Kaul and sons in Croatia

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 10, 2017 20:08 IST
Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul in Croatia (Image courtesy: kanchikaul)

  1. "Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more," wrote Kanchi
  2. Shabbir Ahluwalia married Kanchi Kaul in 2011
  3. Shabbir plays Abhi in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya
It's television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia's 38th birthday today. Shabbir is celebrating his special day with wife Kanchi Kaul and sons in Croatia. The family went for a holiday earlier this month. Kanchi, a former actress, wished Shabbir with a picture of themselves on Instagram with an adorable caption that reads, "Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days With you, my love, whom I cherish and adore." Shabbir currently features as Abhi in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya. Shabbir Ahluwalia married Kanchi Kaul in 2011. They are parents to two sons, Azai, 3, and Ivarr, 1.

Here's how Kanchi Kaul wished Shabbir on his birthday.
 


Shabbir and Kanchi have constantly kept their Instagram followers with pictures from their vacation diaries. Check out these pictures.
 
 

#split #medievaltown #wanderlusters #lovingit #croatiansummers

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on

 
 

#roomwithaview #vacaygoals #gratitude #lovingit #split #croatia #stunning

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 
 

Lunch with my lovely #divino #hvar #funinthesun #fabulous @kanchikaul

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on



They also met actor Sachin Joshi and his wife Urvashi Sharma.
 


And here's Kanchi getting major Game Of Thrones feels.
 
 

Was sooooo excited for this .... yay!!! #ironthrone #gameofthrones #lokrum #wanderlust #inlovewithcroatia

A post shared by kanchikaul (@kanchikaul) on



Shabbir Ahluwalia has been part of films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul. Shabbir debuted on television with Hip Hip Hurray. He gained recognition after featuring in Kahiin To Hoga. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se and Kayamath are the other shows he's been part of. Shabbir won the third season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Kanchi Kaul has featured in television shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Maayka. She took a sabbatical post the birth of her sons. Her debut film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which tanked at the box office.
 

