Seen Soha Ali Khan And Nephew Ibrahim 'Shake And Shimmy' Together?

Soha Ali Khan, who is pregnant with her first child with actor Kunal Khemu, delighted everyone by sharing an adorable boomerang video with her nephew Ibrahim on Instagram. In the video shared by the 38-year-old actress, she is seen swirling her blue gown as Ibrahim looks on. The video which was taken at actor Saif Ali Khan's 47th birthday celebrations has been captioned as, "Shake and shimmy." Saif and Kareena Kapoor hosted a house party on Tuesday, which was attended by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal, sister Soha (minus her husband Kunal Khemu) and Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim. See the video shared by Soha Ali Khan here:
On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan shared a fabulous collage from Tuesday's party featuring Kareena and Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. In one of the pictures on the collage, Kareena is seen embracing Soha and her hand is placed on her baby bump. The picture collage has been captioned as, "In August company!" See the collage here:
Soha is definitely setting major fashion goals with her maternity wardrobe.
Karisma Kapoor also gave us a sneak peek into Tuesday's party. See the pictures instagrammed by her here:
In June, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from what appeared to be her baby shower on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous pink sari and she happily posed with her husband Kunal Khemu, family and friends. However, Soha was trolled on social media for wearing a sari at the family gathering and for not posting an Eid greeting. A few comments said that Soha is 'not Muslim.' "Shame on you, you are not Muslim," she was told. Several other comments defended her choice of outfit.
Soha Ali Khan got married to Kunal Khemu in 2015. Earlier this year, she was seen enjoying her baby moon in London.
Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are children of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.
Soha made her acting debut with 2004's Bengali film Iti Srikanta. She is best known for her performance in films like Rang De Basanti and Antarmahal.