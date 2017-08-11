Seen Sanjay Dutt And Maanyata Dancing? His Daughter Trishala Has

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata hosted a party at their Mumbai residence on Thursday after the trailer launch of Bhoomi and because it

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Maanyata)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sanjay Dutt launched the trailer of Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday
  2. Trishala told Sanjay through audio message that's she's 'proud' of him
  3. At the after party, Maanyata roped in Sanjay Dutt for a dance
Sanjay Dutt is not much of a dancer but his wife Maanyata brings out the best in him - at least when it comes to dance. The actor released the trailer of his comeback film Bhoomi on his elder daughter Trishala's birthday on Thursday. Later, the Dutts celebrated Trishala's birthday and the release of the film's trailer at a party at their Mumbai residence (Maanyata says so in the hashtags). And then, it was "time for papa to shake a leg," Maanyata wrote as caption. The video shows Maanyata, dressed in a monochrome dress dancing with Sanjay Dutt, who suited up. Trishala's comment on the post comprised tears of joy emoticon. Nuff said, now watch the video:
 


Trishala thinks it is LOL-worthy:

 
trishala comment instagram



Meanwhile, Trishala (born to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma) is a resident of New York, simultaneously celebrated her birthday in the Big Apple. Trishala shared pictures from his party, for which she was dressed in a peppy Dolce and Gabbana bodycon dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels. Maanyata wrote 'beautiful' in the comments section and we corroborate.

 


Take a look at Trishala's super-cute unicorn cake. In a lengthy Instagram post Trishala wrote she has no 'regrets' and added that she's 'truly blessed.'

 


Back in India, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata, who are parents to 6-years-old twins Sharaan and Iqra, hosted a party to celebrate Trishala and her father's big day. Sanjay Dutt completed his five-year jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is all set to return with a bang in the Omung Kumar-directed Bhoomi, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. At the trailer launch event, Sanjay Dutt received a beautiful audio message from Trisha in which she said: "It feels so nice to know that you've decided to launch the trailer of your film on my birthday as a surprise. It's so much more that you've chosesn a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film. I'm really, really proud of you dad. You're stronger than you know and I'm really blessed to be a part of you."

Meanwhile, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar hirani also attended the trailer launch event with the cast and crew of Bhoomi. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming biopic of the Vaastav actor directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

