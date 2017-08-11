Seen Sanjay Dutt And Maanyata Dancing? His Daughter Trishala Has

Highlights
- Sanjay Dutt launched the trailer of Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday
- Trishala told Sanjay through audio message that's she's 'proud' of him
- At the after party, Maanyata roped in Sanjay Dutt for a dance
Meanwhile, Trishala (born to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma) is a resident of New York, simultaneously celebrated her birthday in the Big Apple. Trishala shared pictures from his party, for which she was dressed in a peppy Dolce and Gabbana bodycon dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels. Maanyata wrote 'beautiful' in the comments section and we corroborate.
Take a look at Trishala's super-cute unicorn cake. In a lengthy Instagram post Trishala wrote she has no 'regrets' and added that she's 'truly blessed.'
August 10 thank you everyone for the lovely wishes, messages, calls, texts, etc. I couldn't be happier right now (thank you God ) Everything that has happened to me in the past has shaped me into the woman I am today. I don't regret a single choice of mine that I've ever made. I don't regret meeting a single person I've ever interacted with, & I don't regret living my life the way I want on a daily basis. I've learned from myself, I've learned from my mistakes, I've learned from my family, I've learned from many of you, & I've learned from a higher being! I'm truly blessed. Thank you all so much for the love & support these past years. I appreciate each & everyone of you. I truly do. xoxo T
Back in India, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata, who are parents to 6-years-old twins Sharaan and Iqra, hosted a party to celebrate Trishala and her father's big day. Sanjay Dutt completed his five-year jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts and is all set to return with a bang in the Omung Kumar-directed Bhoomi, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. At the trailer launch event, Sanjay Dutt received a beautiful audio message from Trisha in which she said: "It feels so nice to know that you've decided to launch the trailer of your film on my birthday as a surprise. It's so much more that you've chosesn a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film. I'm really, really proud of you dad. You're stronger than you know and I'm really blessed to be a part of you."
Meanwhile, actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar hirani also attended the trailer launch event with the cast and crew of Bhoomi. Ranbir plays Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming biopic of the Vaastav actor directed by Rajkumar Hirani.