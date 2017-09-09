See The Many Faces Of Birthday Boy Akshay Kumar As Shared By Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and the actor is currently on a much-needed vacation with his family. Today, Twinkle Khanna posted an adorable video on social media in which the Khiladi actor is seen sitting on the floor of his room and his following his daughter Nitara's orders. "Show me a happy face," she says and the actor obeys. From a 'sad face' to a 'dancing face', Akshay Kumar does everything to entertain his four-year-old daughter and this video is sure to brighten your day. Twinkle Khanna shared this video along with a heartfelt message on Akshay Kumar's special day, that read, "Happy happy birthday to my best friend, the kindest man in the world, a wonderful father with the best 'dancey face' and Jeez all that hotness on top of it all :) #HappyBirthdayMrK."
Highlights
- Twinkle shared this video along with a heartfelt message for Akshay
- "Happy happy birthday to my best friend," wrote Twinkle Khanna
- "A wonderful father with the best 'dancey face'," wrote Twinkle
See the adorable video posted by Twinkle Khanna here:
Earlier, Twinkle Khanna had shared a picture which featured the duo with their good friend, Swades actress Gayatri Oberoi and her husband Vikas. In the picture, the men were seen sticking their faces out of cut-outs while Twinkle cheered for them along with Gayatri.
See the picture shared by Twinkle Khanna here:
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over 16 years. The couple have two children - Aarav and Nitara. They often delight their fans by sharing posts featuring their kids.
Celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi and Sachin Tendulkar have extended their best wishes on social media for Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar last featured in super hit film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. His upcoming projects include- Padman, 2.0, Gold and Mogul - The Gulshan Kumar Story.