Sara Ali Khan Prays At Kedarnath Temple With Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput Before Filming Begins

The shooting of, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, is all set to begin on September 3 near Dehradun. Before beginning the shoot of the film, the actors were spotted visiting the Kedarnath temple, pictures of which are being shared on social media by the actors' fan clubs. In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is seen dressed in a blue traditional outfit paired with a black jacket while Sushant wore a white full-sleeve t-shirt paired with denims. The duo were escorted by security men at the temple., which is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan . See the pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara here:Sushant and Sara's film is a love story set in the backdrop of the holy temple town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. In the film, the 31-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of a pithu, who carries pilgrims to the shrine. Sara will play the role of a young woman, who will be accompanying a pilgrim to Kedarnath.The first motion poster ofwas unveiled by the makers of the film on August 19. The short clip showed a trident or Lord Shiva'swith Himalayas in the background. The caption of the motion poster reads, "Love is a pilgrimage."marks Sushant Singh Rajput's second collaboration with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor after 2013 movieSara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh . Her younger brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan, 19.Sushant Singh Rajput last featured in, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He is currently shooting for two more films simultaneously -and