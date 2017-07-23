Sara Ali Khan Made The Spotlight Follow Her Looking Like This. See Pics

Highlights
- Sara Ali Khan was at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show in Delhi
- She wore a lehenga-like skirt with a silver crop at the event
- Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh
Here, this is how Sara Ali Khan won all our hearts:
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Shaadi by Marriott
However, part of the limelight was shared by actress Sonam Kapoor, who show-stopped for the celebrated designers in a spectacular white bridal ensemble.
The Bride and her Best Men! @SonamKapoor, @abujani1 and @sandeepkhosla take a bow.
Sara Ali Khan is all set to join the Bollywood fraternity. Her debut film has already been announced - she co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in an Abhishek Kapoor film titled Kedarnath. Sara is not only a regular at showbiz parties but has already begun work on her first film. Earlier this year, she was spotted recceing along with her first director in Kedarnath and catching up with the film's team at dinners.
Ahead of Sara is launched in Bollywood, a PR routine for the aspiring actress has already been set in motion. It all began when she made her first showbiz appearance at an Ambani party a few years ago. However, Sara clearly features on the top of the Internet's list of favourite star kids (Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is also there) and trends every time she steps out in style.
Meanwhile, Kedarnath is scheduled to hit screens in June next year.