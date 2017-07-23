Sara Ali Khan Made The Spotlight Follow Her Looking Like This. See Pics

The Bride and her Best Men! @SonamKapoor, @abujani1 and @sandeepkhosla take a bow. For more details. Link in the bio. @asalabusandeep @marriottintl @toastevents_in #AbuJaniSandeepKhosla @khushnooma #abujani #sandeepkhosla #shop#shopping #fashion #designers #india#mumbai #delhi #summer #designs#designerwear #indian #western #lehenga#ghagra #anarkali #colours #beautiful#stunning #creations #asal #marriotthotel#marriott #marriage #wedding#shaadibymarriott #AJSKxShaadibyMarriott

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:48am PDT