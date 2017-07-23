Sara Ali Khan Made The Spotlight Follow Her Looking Like This. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan sent the paparazzi in a tizzy the moment she checked into the venue in sequinned and embroidered separates from the studios of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 23, 2017 10:18 IST
299 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sara Ali Khan Made The Spotlight Follow Her Looking Like This. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, is an aspiring actress

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sara Ali Khan was at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show in Delhi
  2. She wore a lehenga-like skirt with a silver crop at the event
  3. Sara was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan does it again. Steals all the attention. It was during designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's wedding-special show in Delhi when Sara ensured the spotlight follows her. Sara sent the paparazzi in a tizzy the moment she checked into the venue in sequinned and embroidered separates from the studios of the designer duo. Sara paired a pink lehenga-like skirt with a silver crop top and fine-tuned her look with studded jewellery comprising a ring and earrings. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife actress Amrita Singh, who accompanied her at the show in Delhi.

Here, this is how Sara Ali Khan won all our hearts:
 

 
 

My showstopper #saraalikhan

A post shared by sara ali khan pataudi fc (@saraalikhanx) on


 
 

#saraalikhan #abusandeep

A post shared by sara ali khan pataudi fc (@saraalikhanx) on



However, part of the limelight was shared by actress Sonam Kapoor, who show-stopped for the celebrated designers in a spectacular white bridal ensemble.
 


Sara Ali Khan is all set to join the Bollywood fraternity. Her debut film has already been announced - she co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in an Abhishek Kapoor film titled Kedarnath. Sara is not only a regular at showbiz parties but has already begun work on her first film. Earlier this year, she was spotted recceing along with her first director in Kedarnath and catching up with the film's team at dinners.

Ahead of Sara is launched in Bollywood, a PR routine for the aspiring actress has already been set in motion. It all began when she made her first showbiz appearance at an Ambani party a few years ago. However, Sara clearly features on the top of the Internet's list of favourite star kids (Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is also there) and trends every time she steps out in style.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath is scheduled to hit screens in June next year.
 

Trending

Share this story on

299 Shares
ALSO READDonald Trump On Twitter Slams New York Times For 'Foiling' Bid To Capture ISIS Chief
Sara Ali KhanAbu Jani Sandeep KhoslaSonam Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................