Sanjay Dutt's Easy Tip To Enjoy 'Stardom Like Salman Khan' Sanjay Dutt said, "It is possible to achieve what Salman or Shah Rukh or I have"

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Dutt will feature in Bhoomi. New Delhi: Highlights Sanjay Dutt shares a tip for young actors "It is possible to achieve what Salman or I have," said Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt will next feature in Bhoomi Bhoomi, says it is possible to achieve the stardom Salman or he has, reports news agency PTI. Sanjay Dutt believes that other would-be superstars can also taste such success - if they look beyond multiplexes. The 58-year-old actor, who received a great response for his films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Khalnayak and Daag, says, to achieve the kind of fame that he and his contemporaries still enjoy, young actors, apart from choosing meaty characters, should start focusing on audiences beyond multiplexes or urban cinema halls, reports news agency PTI.



The Munna Bhai actor said, "It is possible to achieve what Salman or Shah Rukh or I have," reports PTI. Sanjay, who is known for his roles like Ballu, Raghu, Munna and Kancha Cheena told PTI, "I believe the younger generation just needs to make right choices. They need to understand that India is not only about multiplexes, there is a lot of audience beyond that." He added, "The moment actors realise this, they start their journey to stardom."



in his upcoming Bhoomi, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter in the film.



The actor also shared one of the key factors behind his success in Bollywood. He said that he has not stuck to playing the 'conventional hero.' "I am not scared to play a character I believe in. Whether it is Mission Kashmir or Agneepath, I have always tried to play a character and not just the hero. Kancha Cheena was a role which I dare think any mainstream actor would have played. It was a challenge for me and I accepted it," PTI quoted Sanjay Dutt as saying.



Sanjay Dutt also gave a wise advice for all the young actors in the Indian cinema. He said, "I advice all the young actors not to be scared. If one gets a good character to play, they should not think twice and just go ahead with it," reports PTI.



is Sanjay Dutt's first film post his release from prison last year. The film is a revenge drama which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.



Of content driven cinema, Sanjay Dutt said, "Things change over time. If everybody is saying that content is the main thing today, then it is great. But when I read scripts, I can't see the change people are talking about. I still get stupid scripts."



Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi will hit the screens on September 22.



(With inputs from PTI)



Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set for his Bollywood comeback in, says it is possible to achieve the stardom Salman or he has, reports news agency PTI. Sanjay Dutt believes that other would-be superstars can also taste such success - if they look beyond multiplexes. The 58-year-old actor, who received a great response for his films likeand, says, to achieve the kind of fame that he and his contemporaries still enjoy, young actors, apart from choosing meaty characters, should start focusing on audiences beyond multiplexes or urban cinema halls, reports news agency PTI.Theactor said, "It is possible to achieve what Salman or Shah Rukh or I have," reports PTI. Sanjay, who is known for his roles like Ballu, Raghu, Munna and Kancha Cheena told PTI, "I believe the younger generation just needs to make right choices. They need to understand that India is not only about multiplexes, there is a lot of audience beyond that." He added, "The moment actors realise this, they start their journey to stardom." Sanjay Dutt will feature as a father in his upcoming, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter in the film.The actor also shared one of the key factors behind his success in Bollywood. He said that he has not stuck to playing the 'conventional hero.' "I am not scared to play a character I believe in. Whether it isor, I have always tried to play a character and not just the hero. Kancha Cheena was a role which I dare think any mainstream actor would have played. It was a challenge for me and I accepted it," PTI quoted Sanjay Dutt as saying.Sanjay Dutt also gave a wise advice for all the young actors in the Indian cinema. He said, "I advice all the young actors not to be scared. If one gets a good character to play, they should not think twice and just go ahead with it," reports PTI. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film post his release from prison last year. The film is a revenge drama which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.Of content driven cinema, Sanjay Dutt said, "Things change over time. If everybody is saying that content is the main thing today, then it is great. But when I read scripts, I can't see the change people are talking about. I still get stupid scripts."Sanjay Dutt'swill hit the screens on September 22.(With inputs from PTI)