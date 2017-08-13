Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Shout-Out For Bhoomi: 'So Proud Of You Dad'

Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi is the story of a father-daughter relationship - Mr Dutt has dedicated the film to his real life daughter Trishala. Ahead of its release, what makes Bhoomi extra special is a shout-out from the 58-year-old actor's daughter. Trishala shared a heart-warming message for the Khalnayak actor, along with the first poster of the movie. "Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad. For every set back God has a major comeback. I love you, thank you," she wrote on Instagram. The trailer of Omung Kumar-directed Bhoomi was unveiled on August 10, as a birthday gift on Trishala's special day. The trailer was supposed to release earlier on the actor's birthday on July 29 but was rescheduled to be postponed later on Mr Dutt's request.
Highlights
- 'I'm so proud of you dad,' Trishala Instagrammed
- 'For every set back God has a major comeback,' she added
- 'I love you, thank you,' she said
Read Trishala's note here:
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay Dutt is currently married to Maanyata and the two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. However, Trishala reviews Maanayata's social media feed regularly, often leaving 'hearts' and 'likes' on her Instagram posts.
Trishala's shout-out comes within days of her writing a lovely letter to Mr Dutt for having shared the trailer on her birthday. Mr Dutt was taken by surprise and visibly overwhelmed when Trishala's letter was read out at the trailer launch. This is what she had to say: "My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala."
Bhoomi casts Aditi Rao Hydari as the onscreen daughter of Mr Dutt's character and is set to arrive in theatres on September 22. Bhoomi also stars actors Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta.