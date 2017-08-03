Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala 'Hearts' Maanyata's Work Place Pic

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt, who is currently in Dubai, posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen working on a business project. It seems Trishala Dutt, who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma, is quiet happy to see Maanyata engaged in her work - proof is Trishala Dutt's adorable 'all heart' comment on Maanyata's post. Maanyata frequently travels overseas for her business but currently she is in Dubai and seems to be enjoying her 'uninterrupted' work mode (her twins Iqra and Shahraan are nowhere to be seen in the pics she shared on Thursday).


Recently, Sanjay Dutt celebrated his birthday in Dubai with Maanyata while their twins were reportedly in India because they couldn't skip school (parenting 101). They seemed to have enjoyed in Dubai minus the twins.
Sanjay Dutt, who is awaiting the release of Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, also has a special gesture lined up for his daughter Trishala Dutt. The actor has decided to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on Trishala's birthday (August 10), mid-day reported. Producer Sandeep Singh confirmed the story and told mid-day: "The original plan was to release the film on his birthday (July 29). But Sanjay Sir wanted to do something nice for Trishala on her birthday, considering she has been waiting for his comeback film for so long. Now, the trailer will be launched on August 10."