Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi Trailer Gets Over 8 Million Views In 24 Hours

The trailer of actor Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 11

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 12, 2017 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi Trailer Gets Over 8 Million Views In 24 Hours

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "THANK U everyone for your love," tweeted director Omung Kumar
  2. Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after his five-year imprisonment
  3. Aditi Rao Hydari features as Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the film
The trailer of actor Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi, which was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 11, garnered over eight million views within 24 hours of its release. Elated filmmaker Omung Kumar shared the news with everyone on Twitter. "THANK U everyone for your love towards #BhoomiTrailer 8 million & counting," he wrote. The intriguing trailer of Bhoomi shows how Arun (Sanjay Dutt), a doting father, finds a perfect match for his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari). He is all set to send her off but there is a tragic turn of events. Arun then vows to fight against all odds in order to get justice for his daughter.
 

Watch the trailer of Bhoomi here:
 

Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after his five-year imprisonment. Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar have co-produced the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Bhoomi.

In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, the Wazir actress said that she had an 'amazing experience' working with Sanjay Dutt.

Of the film, Sanjay Dutt told NDTV said that Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback.

"I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful," said the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor.

Bhoomi has been extensively shot in Chambal, Mumbai and Agra. The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Suman and Sidhanth Gupta in pivotal roles.

Sunny Leone will be making a special appearance in Bhoomi's song Trippy Trippy.

Bhoomi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

(With IANS inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIndia Behaving Like Mature Power In Doklam Standoff: US Expert
Sanjay DuttAditi Rao HydariBhoomi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................