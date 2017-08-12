Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi Trailer Gets Over 8 Million Views In 24 Hours

The trailer of actor Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi, which was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 11, garnered over eight million views within 24 hours of its release. Elated filmmaker Omung Kumar shared the news with everyone on Twitter. "THANK U everyone for your love towards #BhoomiTrailer 8 million & counting," he wrote. The intriguing trailer of Bhoomi shows how Arun (Sanjay Dutt), a doting father, finds a perfect match for his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari). He is all set to send her off but there is a tragic turn of events. Arun then vows to fight against all odds in order to get justice for his daughter.
Highlights
- "THANK U everyone for your love," tweeted director Omung Kumar
- Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after his five-year imprisonment
- Aditi Rao Hydari features as Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the film
Watch the trailer of Bhoomi here:
Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after his five-year imprisonment. Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar have co-produced the film.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Bhoomi.
In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, the Wazir actress said that she had an 'amazing experience' working with Sanjay Dutt.
Of the film, Sanjay Dutt told NDTV said that Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback.
"I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful," said the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor.
Bhoomi has been extensively shot in Chambal, Mumbai and Agra. The film also features Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Suman and Sidhanth Gupta in pivotal roles.
Sunny Leone will be making a special appearance in Bhoomi's song Trippy Trippy.
Bhoomi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.
(With IANS inputs)