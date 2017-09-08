Sanjay Dutt Spotted On A Dinner Date With Wife Maanyata And Children

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, was spotted on a dinner date with wife Maanyata and children - Iqra and Shahraan on Thursday night. The 58-year-old actor was dressed in black shirt paired with denims while Maanyata looked beautiful in a multi-coloured top paired with black pants. In the photographs, Iqra can be seen carrying her stuffed toy while Shahraan looked a little perturbed with all the paparazzi. The family was seen exiting the restaurant and heading towards the car that was waiting for them. See pictures of Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanyata and children - Iqra and Shahraan here:
Highlights
- Iqra can be seen carrying her stuffed toy
- Shahraan looked a little perturbed with all the paparazzi
- The Dutts were seen exiting the restaurant
On Thursday, Maanyata shared an adorable picture on Instagram which features her with the Khalnayak actor. Sanjay Dutt can be seen embracing Maanyata in the picture which has been captioned as, "Home is where you put your arms around me."
See the picture here:
Trishala, Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma, liked the photograph shared by Maanyata and left a comment that read, "awwweee. I lovee!!" Maanyata responded to her comment and wrote "@trishaladutt love you darling!!!"
Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanyata in 2008.
Sanjay Dutt last featured in a small role in 2014 movie PK, starring Aamir Khan.
Bhoomi, which releases on September 22, is Sanjay Dutt's first film after his five-year jail term in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai Blasts.
Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhanth Gupta in pivotal roles.