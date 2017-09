Sanjay Dutt Performs Parents Sunil Dutt And Nargis' Shraadh In Varanasi

Highlights Sanjay Dutt performed his parents' shraadh in Varanasi Late Sunil Dutt wanted his shraadh to be performed in Kashi, told Sanjay Sanjay Dutt also did the pind daan

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt performed(ritual performed to pay homage to ancestors) for his late parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, in Varanasi on Wednesday. Sanjay Dutt travelled to Varanasi in a chartered plane and drove to Rani Ghat, where he performed the ritual, reports news agency IANS. The ritual is considered auspicious during the ongoing 15-day period of, preceeding the Navratris. Eight Brahmins performed theand helped Sanjay Dutt do the- ritual performed to bring salvation to departed souls. The 58-year-old actor also shared his father's last wish and said, "While in hospital, he (Sunil Dutt) had expressed the wish that hisbe performed in Kashi, as Varanasi is historically known. This was very important for our family."Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming, was also present at the rituals performed in Varanasi.Sunil Dutt, who was popularly known for his films likeand, died of a sudden heart attack in 2005 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Before his death, he had been a long-time Congress MP from Mumbai and had also been a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh government while his wife late actress Nargis, who won Filmfare Best Actress Award for, died of pancreatic cancer in 1981.Nargis's song titledfrom 1955's, also featuring late actor Raj Kapoor, received a lot of appreciation and is even played today. Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi will hit the screens on September 22 while the actor will start prepping for , post(With inputs from IANS)