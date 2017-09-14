Sanjay Dutt Performs Parents Sunil Dutt And Nargis' Shraadh In Varanasi Sanjay Dutt travelled to Varanasi and performed the ritual at Rani Ghat

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Dutt in Varanasi. (Image courtesy: PTI) New Delhi: Highlights Sanjay Dutt performed his parents' shraadh in Varanasi Late Sunil Dutt wanted his shraadh to be performed in Kashi, told Sanjay Sanjay Dutt also did the pind daan shraadh (ritual performed to pay homage to ancestors) for his late parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, in Varanasi on Wednesday. Sanjay Dutt travelled to Varanasi in a chartered plane and drove to Rani Ghat, where he performed the ritual, reports news agency IANS. The ritual is considered auspicious during the ongoing 15-day period of shraadh, preceeding the Navratris. Eight Brahmins performed the puja and helped Sanjay Dutt do the pind daan - ritual performed to bring salvation to departed souls. The 58-year-old actor also shared his father's last wish and said, "While in hospital, he (Sunil Dutt) had expressed the wish that his shraadh be performed in Kashi, as Varanasi is historically known. This was very important for our family."



Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming Bhoomi, was also present at the rituals performed in Varanasi.



Sunil Dutt, who was popularly known for his films like Mujhe Jeene Do, Yaadein and Khandan, died of a sudden heart attack in 2005 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Before his death, he had been a long-time Congress MP from Mumbai and had also been a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh government while his wife late actress Nargis, who won Filmfare Best Actress Award for Mother India, died of pancreatic cancer in 1981.



Nargis's song titled Pyaar Huaa Ekraar Huaa from 1955's Shri 420, also featuring late actor Raj Kapoor, received a lot of appreciation and is even played today.



will hit the screens on September 22 while theMunna Bhai 3, post Bhoomi.



(With inputs from IANS)



Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt performed(ritual performed to pay homage to ancestors) for his late parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, in Varanasi on Wednesday. Sanjay Dutt travelled to Varanasi in a chartered plane and drove to Rani Ghat, where he performed the ritual, reports news agency IANS. The ritual is considered auspicious during the ongoing 15-day period of, preceeding the Navratris. Eight Brahmins performed theand helped Sanjay Dutt do the- ritual performed to bring salvation to departed souls. The 58-year-old actor also shared his father's last wish and said, "While in hospital, he (Sunil Dutt) had expressed the wish that hisbe performed in Kashi, as Varanasi is historically known. This was very important for our family."Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in upcoming, was also present at the rituals performed in Varanasi.Sunil Dutt, who was popularly known for his films likeand, died of a sudden heart attack in 2005 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Before his death, he had been a long-time Congress MP from Mumbai and had also been a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh government while his wife late actress Nargis, who won Filmfare Best Actress Award for, died of pancreatic cancer in 1981.Nargis's song titledfrom 1955's, also featuring late actor Raj Kapoor, received a lot of appreciation and is even played today. Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi will hit the screens on September 22 while the actor will start prepping for , post(With inputs from IANS)