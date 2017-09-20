Sanjay Dutt Has 'Many Shoes' Which Often Come Handy For Maanyata

The secret of having it all is knowing that you already do#snttropez #france #familytime #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #summervacation #mytrip #traveldiaries #loveofmylife #soulmate #beautifullife #thankyougod

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:40am PDT