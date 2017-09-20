Sanjay Dutt Has 'Many Shoes' Which Often Come Handy For Maanyata

Sanjay Dutt made a revelation that his wife Maanyata may not have made herself. The 58-year-old actor will next be seen in revenge drama Bhoomi and is currently busy with the promotional duties of the film on several shows. During one such show on Zoom TV - Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 - the topic somehow digressed to shoes and one thing lead to another, clearly. Sanjay Dutt confessed to being in possession of several pairs of hand crafted shoes, which also double up as a handy prop for Maanyata to school her actor husband. We'll just tell you how. Talking on the show, Mt Dutt said: "I have many of such shoes which my wife hits me with, on my head," reported news agency IANS. While we can't wait to watch the episode, which is scheduled for the coming Sunday, we are rolling on the floor laughing, for now.
- Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata married in 2008
- They are parents to twins - Shahraan and Iqra
- Sanjay Dutt was speaking on the TV show Yaar Mera Superstar
Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata make such an adorable couple, glimpses of which are in plenty on Maanyata's Instagram, who makes up for Munna Bhai's occasional posts. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata married in 2008 and are parents to twins - Shahraan and Iqra.
Sanjay Dutt appeared on the Yaar Mera Superstar episode with Aditi Rao Hydari, who co-stars with him in Bhoomi. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi explores the dynamics of a father-daughter relationship with a thrilling plotline. Aditi plays the titular role and the daughter of Arun, played by Sanjay Dutt. The trailer of the film reveals that Arun is determined to avenge the wrong his daughter was subjected to. Intense action sequences intersperse the trailer of Bhoomi, which is releasing this Friday.
