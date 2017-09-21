Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Royal Wedding Lehenga Is A Tailored Love Story

Highlights
- Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have an October wedding date
- Samantha's wedding outfit has been designed by Kresha Bajaj
- Samantha shared details of her wedding outfit on social media
The @KOECSH Lovestory Lehenga 2.0 by @kreshabajaj This beauty @samantharuthprabhuoffl owning this super edgy #koecsh blouse! Shot by the brilliant @rohanshrestha, jewels by @vanrajzaveri, makeup by @tokala.ravi, hair by @chkrapu.madhu . . #love #lovestorylehenga #koecsh #koecshlovestorylehenga #mumbai #bridal #koecshbykreshabajaj #kreshabajaj
For the photoshoot, Samantha has styled her outfit with cut-stone jewellery designed by her husband Vanraj Zaveri. Courtesy for the royal pre-wedding photoshoot goes to Rohan Sreshtha.
The @KOECSH Lovestory Lehenga 2.0 by @kreshabajaj . . This beauty @samantharuthprabhuoffl giving us goddess feels in this edgy blouse and traditional lehenga, lensed by the magician @rohanshrestha and jewels by @vanrajzaveri . . #love #koecsh #lovestorylehenga #bridal #mumbai #koecshbykreshabajaj #kreshabajaj
Here's all the detailing that goes into Samantha's wedding lehenga. "Each piece is crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques and personalized to incorporate milestones and special details of the couples love story," the designer revealed about her 'Love Story' collection in an Instagram post.
*SWIPE LEFT* The @KOECSH Lovestory Lehenga 2.0 . . Behind the scenes of our #Koecsh Lovestory Lehenga by @kreshabajaj. Each piece is crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques and personalized to incorporate milestones and special details of the couples love story . . Can you spot any of the hidden embroidered details? . . #love #koecsh #lovestorylehenga #koecshbride #mumbai #bridal #koecshbykreshabajaj #kreshabajaj
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January in a close-knit ceremony, when the actress effortlessly stole the limelight in a white and gold saree, also designed by Kresha Bajaj. The intricate details on Samantha's saree was inclusive of one portion of the couple's love story.
Samanth Ruth Prabhu met Naga Chaityana, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, which was also their first movie together. They are also co-stars of Thrayam, Manam and Autonagar Suriya, all of which released in 2014.