Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Royal Wedding Lehenga Is A Tailored Love Story

Samantha's choli has been given a rather edgy twist with patterned cut outs while the lehenga is one with the traditional cut and flare

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 21, 2017 11:21 IST
63 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Royal Wedding Lehenga Is A Tailored Love Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this pic on Instagram (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have an October wedding date
  2. Samantha's wedding outfit has been designed by Kresha Bajaj
  3. Samantha shared details of her wedding outfit on social media
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have zeroed in October 6 as their wedding date and preparations are on the way. Thank you, Samantha for the glimpses of your wedding preparations on Instagram. The actress is clearly excited about her shaadi outfit, which will be from the studios of Kresha Bajaj, who is known for her 'Love Story' lehenga collection under her designer brand Koecsh. That's exactly what Samantha has opted for. Samantha's wedding outfit is going to be a combination of gold and beige with slight silver undertones - the lehenga will have special moments from Samantha and Naga's tale of romance designed on it (see if you can spot any on the lehenga). Samantha's choli has been given a rather edgy twist with patterned cut outs while the lehenga is one with the traditional cut and flare.
 


For the photoshoot, Samantha has styled her outfit with cut-stone jewellery designed by her husband Vanraj Zaveri. Courtesy for the royal pre-wedding photoshoot goes to Rohan Sreshtha.
 

 


Here's all the detailing that goes into Samantha's wedding lehenga. "Each piece is crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques and personalized to incorporate milestones and special details of the couples love story," the designer revealed about her 'Love Story' collection in an Instagram post.
 


Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January in a close-knit ceremony, when the actress effortlessly stole the limelight in a white and gold saree, also designed by Kresha Bajaj. The intricate details on Samantha's saree was inclusive of one portion of the couple's love story.
 

 


Samanth Ruth Prabhu met Naga Chaityana, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, which was also their first movie together. They are also co-stars of Thrayam, Manam and Autonagar Suriya, all of which released in 2014.
 

Trending

Share this story on

63 Shares
ALSO READ'Everything Has fallen': Over 240 Dead In Mexico Earthquake, Frantic Search For Survivors
Samantha Ruth Prabhuwedding lehenga

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytmSBI Life Insurance IPOPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................