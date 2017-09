Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Royal Wedding Lehenga Is A Tailored Love Story

Highlights Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have an October wedding date Samantha's wedding outfit has been designed by Kresha Bajaj Samantha shared details of her wedding outfit on social media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have zeroed in October 6 as their wedding date and preparations are on the way. Thank you, Samantha for the glimpses of your wedding preparations on Instagram. The actress is clearly excited about heroutfit, which will be from the studios of Kresha Bajaj, who is known for her 'Love Story'collection under her designer brand Koecsh. That's exactly what Samantha has opted for. Samantha's wedding outfit is going to be a combination of gold and beige with slight silver undertones - thewill have special moments from Samantha and Naga's tale of romance designed on it (see if you can spot any on the). Samantha'shas been given a rather edgy twist with patterned cut outs while theis one with the traditional cut and flare.For the photoshoot, Samantha has styled her outfit with cut-stone jewellery designed by her husband Vanraj Zaveri. Courtesy for the royal pre-wedding photoshoot goes to Rohan Sreshtha.Here's all the detailing that goes into Samantha's wedding. "Each piece is crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques and personalized to incorporate milestones and special details of the couples love story," the designer revealed about her 'Love Story' collection in an Instagram post.Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in January in a close-knit ceremony , when the actress effortlessly stole the limelight in a white and gold saree, also designed by Kresha Bajaj. The intricate details on Samantha's saree was inclusive of one portion of the couple's love story.Samanth Ruth Prabhu met Naga Chaityana, the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, on the sets of 2010 film, which was also their first movie together. They are also co-stars ofand, all of which released in 2014.