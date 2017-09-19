Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Details Of Wedding Lehenga. In One Word - Exquisite

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding lehenga will have milestone moments of her and Naga Chaitanya's love story weaved on it

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 19, 2017 14:56 IST
48 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Details Of Wedding Lehenga. In One Word - Exquisite

Samnatha Ruth Prabhu's lehenga will be designed by Kresha Bajaj. (Image courtesy: Samnatha)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement sari was also designed by Kresha Bajaj
  2. Kresha'a love story lehengas are straight out of a fairy tale: Samantha
  3. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are getting married in October
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, Instagrammed what her wedding lehenga may look like and there aren't enough words to describe the beauty of it. Samantha's wedding ensemble will be designed by Kresha Bajaj under her love story lehenga catalogue by Koecsh. Samantha shared pictures of Kresha's latest creation and captioned it: "If there is one person I know who has all the talent all the sass all the beauty with her heart in the absolutely right place it is my doll of a friend Kresha Bajaj. Her love story lehengas are straight out of a fairy tale and if there is anyone I would trust for my wedding it would be her and so I have." Kresha Bajaj also designed the sari Samantha wore for her engagement.

Take a look at Samantha's recent post:

 


Separately, Kresha Bajaj also shared a snippet of how her craftsmen weave the love story of clients in an exquisite design, which she envisioned. Koecsh's official Instagram page shared the above picture and revealed the origin of the love story lehenga in caption: "When Kresha Bajaj was designing her wedding lehenga, she knew it would be something she would only wear once. So, she decided to make it a piece of artwork that she would later frame. In order to make it into a special piece of art she decided to embroider her entire lehenga with her Love story - their milestones, the proposal, and all their important moments up until the wedding."

Like for Samantha's engagement sari, Kresha used this moment:

 


Samantha's wedding lehenga will be crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques. Here's a sample of how that's done:

 


Take a look at how Samantha's engagement sari was designed - also by Koecsh:

 


Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are getting married in October. They first featured together in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. In 2014, three of their film released back-to-back - Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.

Trending

Share this story on

48 Shares
ALSO READRishi Kapoor Offended By Cartoon Featuring R K Studio Fire. 'Sick Humour,' He Tweets
samantha ruth prabhusamantha wedding lehengasamantha naga chaitanya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsGoogle TezWhatsAppXiaomi Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................