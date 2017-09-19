Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Details Of Wedding Lehenga. In One Word - Exquisite

Highlights
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement sari was also designed by Kresha Bajaj
- Kresha'a love story lehengas are straight out of a fairy tale: Samantha
- Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are getting married in October
Take a look at Samantha's recent post:
If there is one person I know who has all the talent all the sass all the beauty with her heart in the absolutely right place it is my doll of a friend @kreshabajaj . Her love story lehangas are straight out of a fairy tale and if there is anyone I would trust for my wedding it would be her ,and so I have. Can't wait @koecsh . Love you @kreshabajaj
Separately, Kresha Bajaj also shared a snippet of how her craftsmen weave the love story of clients in an exquisite design, which she envisioned. Koecsh's official Instagram page shared the above picture and revealed the origin of the love story lehenga in caption: "When Kresha Bajaj was designing her wedding lehenga, she knew it would be something she would only wear once. So, she decided to make it a piece of artwork that she would later frame. In order to make it into a special piece of art she decided to embroider her entire lehenga with her Love story - their milestones, the proposal, and all their important moments up until the wedding."
Like for Samantha's engagement sari, Kresha used this moment:
Samantha's wedding lehenga will be crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques. Here's a sample of how that's done:
*SWIPE LEFT* The @KOECSH Lovestory Lehenga 2.0 . . Behind the scenes of our #Koecsh Lovestory Lehenga by @kreshabajaj. Each piece is crafted using a combination of aari and zardosi embroidery techniques and personalized to incorporate milestones and special details of the couples love story . . Can you spot any of the hidden embroidered details? . . #love #koecsh #lovestorylehenga #koecshbride #mumbai #bridal #koecshbykreshabajaj #kreshabajaj
Take a look at how Samantha's engagement sari was designed - also by Koecsh:
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are getting married in October. They first featured together in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. In 2014, three of their film released back-to-back - Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.