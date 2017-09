Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Details Of Wedding Lehenga. In One Word - Exquisite

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement sari was also designed by Kresha Bajaj Kresha'a love story lehengas are straight out of a fairy tale: Samantha Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are getting married in October

If there is one person I know who has all the talent all the sass all the beauty with her heart in the absolutely right place it is my doll of a friend @kreshabajaj . Her love story lehangas are straight out of a fairy tale and if there is anyone I would trust for my wedding it would be her ,and so I have. Can't wait @koecsh . Love you @kreshabajaj A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, Instagrammed what her weddingmay look like and there aren't enough words to describe the beauty of it. Samantha's wedding ensemble will be designed by Kresha Bajaj under her love storycatalogue by Koecsh. Samantha shared pictures of Kresha's latest creation and captioned it: "If there is one person I know who has all the talent all the sass all the beauty with her heart in the absolutely right place it is my doll of a friend Kresha Bajaj. Her love storys are straight out of a fairy tale and if there is anyone I would trust for my wedding it would be her and so I have." Kresha Bajaj also designed theSamantha wore for her engagement.Take a look at Samantha's recent post:Separately, Kresha Bajaj also shared a snippet of how her craftsmen weave the love story of clients in an exquisite design, which she envisioned. Koecsh's official Instagram page shared the above picture and revealed the origin of the love storyin caption: "When Kresha Bajaj was designing her wedding, she knew it would be something she would only wear once. So, she decided to make it a piece of artwork that she would later frame. In order to make it into a special piece of art she decided to embroider her entirewith her Love story - their milestones, the proposal, and all their important moments up until the wedding."Like for Samantha's engagement, Kresha used this moment:Samantha's weddingwill be crafted using a combination ofandembroidery techniques. Here's a sample of how that's done:Take a look at how Samantha's engagement sari was designed - also by Koecsh:Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are getting married in October. They first featured together in 2010 film. In 2014, three of their film released back-to-back -and