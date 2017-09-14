Salman Khan Posts A Tiger Zinda Hai Update

Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai . (Image courtesy: Ali Abbas Zafar )

Highlights Salman Khan wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai Salman was shooting for the film with Katrina Kaif The film is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger

Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 14, 2017

Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai#behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :) pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017

Heat , Guns & blazing Fire , I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai :) pic.twitter.com/I15jS7OFma — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 6, 2017