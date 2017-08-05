Salman Khan, Malaika Arora At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash. See Pics

Actor Arbaaz Khan turned 50 on Friday. His birthday party was held in Mumbai in the evening, which was attended by his superstar brother Salman Khan, ex-wife Malaika Arora and her family, Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal, Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the birthday bash along with the Khandaan. On Friday, Malaika gave a sneak peek of Arbaaz's birthday celebration on Instagram. The duo separated in 2016 and got divorced last May. They are parents to a 15-year-old son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan will be next seen in Tera Intezaar, his forthcoming film opposite Sunny Leone.
Salman Khan made a Dabangg entry.
Malaika Arora wore a white short dress for the party and looked completely stunning.
Here's Arbaaz, who wore a white shirt and blue denims.
Iulia Vantur and Sonakshi Sinha entered the venue together.
Sohail Khan accompanied parents Salim Khan and Helen. Salman followed them.
Sunny Leone wore a green short dress with black pattern. She came with husband Daniel Weber.
Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a black shimmer top and trousers with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep by her side.
Can you identify this star kid? Any guesses? Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was also invited for the party. Ibrahim is Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son.
Sohail Khan was later seen with wife, designer Seema Khan.
Bobby Deol and his wife posed with their friends.
Malaika's parents posed happily for the cameras.
Sanjay Kapoor came with wife Maheep.
Politician Baba Siddique was also one of the invitees.
Salman Khan's last release was Tubelight, which hit the screens during Eid. Sohail co-starred with Salman in Tubelight. Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar. It is expected to release later this year.