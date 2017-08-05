Salman Khan, Malaika Arora At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash. See Pics

Arbaaz Khan turned 50 on Friday. His birthday party was attended by Salman Khan, ex-wife Malaika Arora and the entire Khan family

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 05, 2017 11:15 IST
Salman Khan and Malaika Arora at Arbaaz Khan's birthday

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present
  2. Karisma Kapoor came with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep
  3. Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced this year
Actor Arbaaz Khan turned 50 on Friday. His birthday party was held in Mumbai in the evening, which was attended by his superstar brother Salman Khan, ex-wife Malaika Arora and her family, Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal, Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi. Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the birthday bash along with the Khandaan. On Friday, Malaika gave a sneak peek of Arbaaz's birthday celebration on Instagram. The duo separated in 2016 and got divorced last May. They are parents to a 15-year-old son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan will be next seen in Tera Intezaar, his forthcoming film opposite Sunny Leone.

Salman Khan made a Dabangg entry.
 
salmankhan ndtv

Salman Khan photographed at the party


Malaika Arora wore a white short dress for the party and looked completely stunning.
 
malaika ndtv

Malaika Arora posed for the cameras


Here's Arbaaz, who wore a white shirt and blue denims.
 
arbaaz ndtv

Arbaaz Khan posed for the cameras


Iulia Vantur and Sonakshi Sinha entered the venue together.
 
sonakshi ndtv

Sonakshi Sinha photographed with Iulia Vantur


Sohail Khan accompanied parents Salim Khan and Helen. Salman followed them.
 
salmankhan ndtv

Sohail Khan with his parents and Salman at the party


Sunny Leone wore a green short dress with black pattern. She came with husband Daniel Weber.
 
sunny leone ndtv

Sunny Leone photographed with husband


Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a black shimmer top and trousers with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep by her side.
 
karisma ndtv

Karisma and Sandeep photographed together


Can you identify this star kid? Any guesses? Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was also invited for the party. Ibrahim is Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son.
 
ibrahim ndtv

Ibrahim enters the venue


Sohail Khan was later seen with wife, designer Seema Khan.
 
sohail ndtv

Sohail Khan posed with wife Seema


Bobby Deol and his wife posed with their friends.
 
bobby deol ndtv

Bobby Deol photographed at the party


Malaika's parents posed happily for the cameras.
 
malaika ndtv

Malaika's parents at the party


Sanjay Kapoor came with wife Maheep.
 
sanjay kapoor ndtv

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep at the party


Politician Baba Siddique was also one of the invitees.
 
salman ndtv

Salman Khan with Baba Siddique at the party


Salman Khan's last release was Tubelight, which hit the screens during Eid. Sohail co-starred with Salman in Tubelight. Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar. It is expected to release later this year.
 

Salman KhanMalaika Aroraarbaaz khan

