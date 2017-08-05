Salman Khan, Malaika Arora At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash. See Pics Arbaaz Khan turned 50 on Friday. His birthday party was attended by Salman Khan, ex-wife Malaika Arora and the entire Khan family

289 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Malaika Arora at Arbaaz Khan's birthday New Delhi: Highlights Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present Karisma Kapoor came with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced this year daan. On Friday, Malaika gave a sneak peek of Arbaaz's birthday celebration on Instagram. The duo separated in 2016 and got divorced last May. They are parents to a 15-year-old son Arhaan.



Salman Khan made a Dabangg entry.

Salman Khan photographed at the party

Malaika Arora wore a white short dress for the party and looked completely stunning.

Malaika Arora posed for the cameras

Here's Arbaaz, who wore a white shirt and blue denims.

Arbaaz Khan posed for the cameras

Iulia Vantur and Sonakshi Sinha entered the venue together.

Sonakshi Sinha photographed with Iulia Vantur

Sohail Khan accompanied parents Salim Khan and Helen. Salman followed them.

Sohail Khan with his parents and Salman at the party

Sunny Leone wore a green short dress with black pattern. She came with husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone photographed with husband

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a black shimmer top and trousers with rumoured boyfriend Sandeep by her side.

Karisma and Sandeep photographed together

Can you identify this star kid? Any guesses? Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was also invited for the party. Ibrahim is Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son.

Ibrahim enters the venue

Sohail Khan was later seen with wife, designer Seema Khan.

Sohail Khan posed with wife Seema

Bobby Deol and his wife posed with their friends.

Bobby Deol photographed at the party

Malaika's parents posed happily for the cameras.

Malaika's parents at the party

Sanjay Kapoor came with wife Maheep.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep at the party

Politician Baba Siddique was also one of the invitees.

Salman Khan with Baba Siddique at the party

's last release was Tubelight, which hit the screens during Eid. Sohail co-starred with Salman in Tubelight. Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar. It is expected to release later this year.





