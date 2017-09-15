Salman Khan Is In London With Nephew Ahil. And Their Breakfast Date Is Just So Cute

After completing Tiger Zinda Hai's shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi, actor Salman Khan is now in London but he's not alone. The 51-year-old actor is accompanied by his one-year-old nephew Ahil (Arpita's son). Salman posted two videos on social media, where the duo are enjoying their breakfast. "With Ahil in London over breakfast," reads the caption on Salman's post. (Little Ahil is such a prankster). The cute video, shared by Salman some three hours ago, has been viewed over 6 lakh times so far and the Instagram feed is flooded with comments like, "Cutest thing on the Internet today" and "So cute." Salman is undoubtedly Ahil's best play date companion.
Here are the videos. (We bet it's the cutest thing on Internet today).
On Raksha Bandhan, Arpita posted a video of Salman and Ahil's play date. Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma for over three years now. Ahil was born in 2016. Ayush's Bollywood debut is reportedly being handled by Salman Khan.
I am definitely the luckiest sister in the world to have the most amazing , loving , giving , caring brother ! Thank you for being this larger then life person you are in all ways. Can't thank you enough for all that you have done not only for me but all the souls you touch. Love you Bhai now and forever @beingsalmankhan Happy Rakhi , miss you
In March this year, the Khans celebrated Ahil's first birthday in Maldives. The entire family including Salman took off time from their busy schedules to make Ahil's birthday special.
Salman Khan was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. The film is a sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and both the actors will reprise their roles. Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22 this year. Salman Khan was last seen in Tubelight, also staring brother Sohail directed by Kabir Khan.