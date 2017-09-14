Salman Khan And Deepika Padukone In Kick 2? Jacqueline Out Of The Race Salman Khan and Jacqueline are co-starring in Race 3. Therefore, Deepika has been approached for the role opposite Salman in Kick 2

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Bigg Boss. New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan offered Deepika her first film but she declined it Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone may co-star in Kick 2 Salman and Jacqueline will co-star in Race 3 Race 3 cost Jacqueline Fernandez Kick 2 and her loss reportedly translated into Deepika Padukone's gain (who earlier featured in Race 2). A source told Race 3, the makers of Kick 2 want to re-cast the female lead in their film. "Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing," the source said. Race films, told news agency PTI that he was aware of the re-casting and said that Ramesh S Taurani (producer) wanted to make Race 3 as a fresh film. "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," PTI quoted Saif as saying.



For the uninitiated, Om Shanti Om.



"He offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for us," Deepika told news agency PTI, when she was promoting Ram Leela in 2013.



As of now Deepika Padukone is filming Padmavati with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her next film will be with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, reportedly titled Sapna Didi. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and it is directed by Honey Trehan.



Salman Khan is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai with co-star Katrina Kaif.



(With inputs from PTI)



