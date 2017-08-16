Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Party: Kareena Kapoor's Nude Lips, Sara's Denim Boots. Soon To Trend?

Karisma Kapoor attended the party with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal while Soha arrived minus her husband Kunal Khemu

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 16, 2017 13:12 IST
59 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Party: Kareena Kapoor's Nude Lips, Sara's Denim Boots. Soon To Trend?

Kareena Kapoor and Sara at Saif Ali Khan's birthday party. [Image courtesy (L): Karisma Kapoor]

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena Kapoor looked fabulous in an all-black outfit and nude lip color
  2. Sara Ali Khan's denim boots are to die for
  3. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also attended the party
Saif Ali Khan returned from his Swiss holiday in time to celebrate his 47th birthday with his family. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a house party on Tuesday on the eve of Saif's birthday, which was attended by Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan (minus her husband Kunal Khemu) and Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. Karisma Kapoor shared a fabulous collage from Tuesday's party featuring Saif with his birthday cake (yummy!) and pictures with each of the hosts. Take a look at inside pics from the party.
 
 

Happy birthday saifu ! #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirst aboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Here are pictures of Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal outside Saif and Kareena's residence (the party venue).
 
karisma kapoor sandeep toshniwal ndtv

Karisma Kapoor with Sandeep Toshniwal in Mumbai

 
karisma kapoor sandeep toshniwal ndtv

Karisma wore a green shirt with black leggings while Kareena opted for black trousers and a lace-detail top. Kareena's nude lip color (instead of a bright shade) gave an edgy finish to her look. The Kapoor sisters never disappoint in fashion.
 
 

#sisterlove.sistersarethebest #aboutlastnight#birthdayfun

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Talking of experimental fashion, we are sure Sara Ali Khan's denim boots will soon start trending. Sara, 24, looked fabulous in white hotpants and shirt combo finished out with those denim boots. Sara will make her Bollywood debut next year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath.
 
sara ali khan ndtv

Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai


Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan, who is pregnant with her first child, dressed her baby bump in a blue dress. Soha Ali Khan, who is fabulously dressed on most occasions, failed to impress this time. However, Soha was the centre of attention. PS: We love Ibrahim photobombing Kareena, Soha and Sara.
 
 

In august company !

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Saif's son Ibrahim was dressed casually for the night.

 
ibrahim ali khan ndtv

Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai


Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. Saif and Kareena, who got married in 2012, are parents to eight-month-old Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Trending

Share this story on

59 Shares
ALSO READGame Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Leaked. Twitter Can't Keep Calm
saif ali khan borthdaykareena kapoorsara ali khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................