Saif Ali Khan knows of a 'magic place' where filmmakers can take their films to minimize the cuts ordered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The 47-year-old actor told news agency IANS that the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) is that 'magic place' where films with 'lot of cuts come out with no cuts or really fewer cuts.' His assessment was based on the treatment of his new film Kaalakaandi , which was reportedly suggested over 70 cuts by the Censor Board. "There were lots of cuts. There is a government body called FCAT. So a lot of films that go there with a lot of cuts come out with no cuts or really fewer cuts. It is a magic place apparently where films go with a lot of cuts and come out with no cuts," Saif told IANS."It sounds to me like a waste of time, but it's great. So yes, the process is on. Hopefully, it will come out with few cuts because it's a lovely film. We think the trailer should be released only after we are sure about the number of cuts," Saif Ali Khan added.Watch the teaser ofRecent Bollywood films which have been saved by FCAT's intervention areand. In fact,writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali earlier told IANS that the makers skipped the step to visit the revising committee because the then CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told him that the " revising committee will double the cuts ."Saif Ali Khan's next film is, which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film is an adaptation of Jon Favreau's film of the same name.(With inputs from IANS)