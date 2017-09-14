Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date And Other Details

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge is all set to get married to cricketer Zaheer Khan in November this year, reports Bombay Times and the preparations for the wedding are in full swing. A source close to the couple also told Bombay Times that Sagarika and Zaheer will have two separate wedding ceremonies and their reception has been scheduled for November 27. "Zaheer and Sagarika are all set to tie the knot in November and their wedding reception will take place on the 27th of the same month. There could be two ceremonies - one each in Mumbai and Pune. Close friends and family have been informed in advance to save the date," the source said.
Highlights
- Sagarika and Zaheer announced their engagement in April
- They're getting married in November this year
- The ceremonies will reportedly be held in Mumbai and Pune
Sagarika and Zaheer announced their engagement on social media in April by tweeting separate pictures with similar caption, which read: "Partners for life." Zaheer shared a selfie of himself and Sagarika, in which the actress also showed her engagement ring and added: "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them." Take a look at Sagarika and Zaheer's Twitter posts from April:
Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged@sagarikavghatgepic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX— zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017
Partners for life !!! #engaged@ImZaheerpic.twitter.com/mRxjpQJfID— Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikavghatge) April 24, 2017
In an interview after their engagement, Sagarika told Times Of India that she had no clue that Zaheer Khan would propose to her. "Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can't describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed," Sagarika told Times Of India.
Sagarika Ghatge debuted in Bollywood in 2007's Chak De! India and was last seen in 2017's Irada.