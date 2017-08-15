Ryan Reynolds Posts Statement On Twitter After Stuntwoman Dies On Sets Of Deadpool 2 Stunt driver Joi "SJ" Harris was killed on the sets of Deadpool 2 on Monday, after a she lost control of the motorcycle she was riding and drove into a nearby building

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ryan's Deadpool 2 will release on June 1, 2018 (Image courtesy: vancityreynolds ) New Delhi: Highlights "We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated," tweeted Ryan Reynolds "Deeply saddened by the accident," said 20th Century Fox Studio The shoot for Deadpool 2 started in June this year Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated ... but recognize nothing can compare to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them, along with each and every person she touched in this world."

pic.twitter.com/82bD6JOpYH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2017



The victim has been identified as Joi "SJ" Harris, who was the first African-American female professional road racer, reported CNN. Deadpool 2 was her first film as a stunt performer. 20th Century Fox, the studio which will be distributing the film, also issued a statement after the death of motorcycle stunt driver, saying that they are 'deeply saddened' by the accident.



"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the sets of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," 20th Century Fox said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.



An eyewitness told to local news channel that the stunt person appeared to lose control of the motorcycle she was riding and drove into a nearby building, through glass.



The shoot for Deadpool 2 started in June. The film, which is based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool, is being directed by David Leitch. In a statement, the filmmaker said, "No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time," reported



is scheduled to release in theatres on June 1, 2018. (With PTI inputs)



Actor Ryan Reynolds is mourning the death of a motorcycle stunt driver who was killed on the sets of his forthcoming movie Deadpool 2 in Canada on Monday . The 40-year-old actor posted a statement on Twitter a few hours after the accident, which read, "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated ... but recognize nothing can compare to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them, along with each and every person she touched in this world."The victim has been identified as Joi "SJ" Harris, who was the first African-American female professional road racer, reported CNN.was her first film as a stunt performer. 20th Century Fox, the studio which will be distributing the film, also issued a statement after the death of motorcycle stunt driver, saying that they are 'deeply saddened' by the accident."We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the sets ofthis morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," 20th Century Fox said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.An eyewitness told to local news channel that the stunt person appeared to lose control of the motorcycle she was riding and drove into a nearby building, through glass.The shoot forstarted in June. The film, which is based on the Marvel Comics character, is being directed by David Leitch. In a statement, the filmmaker said, "No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time," reported Hollywood Reporter Deadpool 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 1, 2018. (With PTI inputs)