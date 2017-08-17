Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Went To Paris And Came Back With Utterly Romantic Pics

Highlights
- Ruslaan kisses Nirali under the Eiffel Tower
- It was Nirali's 'secret wish'
- Ruslaan and Nirali married in 2014
Here are these pictures from Ruslaan and Nirali's romantic photoshoot in Paris.
I still remember the day @ruslaanmumtaz went for his MP3 movie audition and came back thrilled saying "I'm gonna get this!!" And he sure did! 11 yrs since that day and our love has only gotten stronger. I secretly always wished I was the girl he kissed under the Eiffel Tower in the last scene of the movie. This was my magical, wish coming true moment in the most special way I couldn't even have imagined Thanks @ainsleydsphotography for capturing this so beautifully #lovers #lovestory #loveofmylife #wishesdocometrue #myforeverandalways #sealedwithakiss #paris #eiffeltower #photoshoot #niraan2017
The Eiffel Tower - Where it all began. It's been exactly 11yrs since I stood below this wonder of the world. I've been known as the MP3 actor for a decade now and I think the Eiffel tower is a big reason as to why people still remember the movie. I wanted to do something special to celebrate 10yrs of being a part of Bollywood and thought I should do a photo shoot with my beautiful wife @niralirm below the Eiffel tower. These set of pictures which Nirali, Ainsley and I will upload in the coming few days are a tribute to my debut film Mera pehla pehla pyar (MP3) and also to this symbol of love. Thank you to this super talented photographer @ainsleydsphotography for being a part of this remarkable landmark in my life because for me it's special on a professional as well as a personal level. It's not everyday that one gets a chance to shoot such romantic pictures in such a beautiful location. Thank you Eiffel tower for being a part of my life as well as of many die hard romantics the world over. To everyone reading this, thank you for your time and patience. Love and respect always #love #romance #romanticphoto #couple #couplegoals #photography #parisphotography #eiffeltower #paris #wonderoftheworld #actor #bollywood #niraan2017 #travel #travelingcouple #travelphoto #beautifulgirl #reddress #fitcouple #fit
Ruslaan and Nirali first met at Shaimak Dawar's dance classes. They got married in 2014. Three years later, Ruslaan and Nirali are very much in love and their pictures on Instagram totally prove it.
Ruslaan Mumtaz, 35, is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz, who has starred in films like Dhadkan, Phool Aur Kaante and Saajan in supporting roles.
MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar was Ruslaan's debut film. He later starred in films like Tere Sang, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Dangerous Ishq and I Don't Luv. Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara was his debut television show. He also featured in few episodes of MTV's Big F Season 2 and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Ruslaan Mumtaz's second big break on television was Balika Vadhu.