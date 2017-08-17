Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Went To Paris And Came Back With Utterly Romantic Pics

I still remember the day @ruslaanmumtaz went for his MP3 movie audition and came back thrilled saying "I'm gonna get this!!" And he sure did! 11 yrs since that day and our love has only gotten stronger. I secretly always wished I was the girl he kissed under the Eiffel Tower in the last scene of the movie. This was my magical, wish coming true moment in the most special way I couldn't even have imagined Thanks @ainsleydsphotography for capturing this so beautifully #lovers #lovestory #loveofmylife #wishesdocometrue #myforeverandalways #sealedwithakiss #paris #eiffeltower #photoshoot #niraan2017

A post shared by Nirali M (@niralirm) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT