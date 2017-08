Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Went To Paris And Came Back With Utterly Romantic Pics

Highlights Ruslaan kisses Nirali under the Eiffel Tower It was Nirali's 'secret wish' Ruslaan and Nirali married in 2014

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali's pictures from Paris are giving major relationship goals. The couple flew to Paris earlier this month and since then, their Instagram feed is flooded with some beautiful pictures. Ruslaan and Nirali also did a photoshoot under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pictures will surely melt the most unromantic heart. Ruslaan, all suited up, kisses Nirali, who is dressed in a red off-shoulder outfit. Nirali in one of her posts revealed that she 'secretly wished' she was the girl whom Ruslaan kissed in the climax scene of his debut film. "11 years since that day and our love has only gotten stronger. I secretly always wished I was the girl he kissed under the Eiffel Tower in the last scene of the movie. This was my magical, wish coming true moment in the most special way I couldn't even have imagined," she wrote.Here are these pictures from Ruslaan and Nirali's romantic photoshoot in Paris.Ruslaan and Nirali first met at Shaimak Dawar's dance classes. They got married in 2014. Three years later, Ruslaan and Nirali are very much in love and their pictures on Instagram totally prove it.Ruslaan Mumtaz, 35, is the son of actress Anjana Mumtaz, who has starred in films likeandin supporting roles. MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar was Ruslaan's debut film. He later starred in films likeandwas his debut television show. He also featured in few episodes of MTV'sand. Ruslaan Mumtaz's second big break on television was