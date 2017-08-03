Robert Hardy, Harry Potter's Cornelius Fudge, Dies At 91

Highlights Robert Hardy played the role of Cornelius Fudge in Harry Potter films He was the star of BBC series All Creatures Great and Small 'He is celebrated by all who knew him,' his children said in a statement

Actor Robert Hardy, a familiar face on British television who also played the minister of magic in thefranchise, has died aged 91, his family announced on Thursday. "It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years," a statement from his children Emma, Justine and Paul said."Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work," they added.Born in 1925, Robert Hardy started his career at 24 in a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's, the first of many theatre roles.He was also part of several long-standing television shows, including the BBC's famed, which ran for 12 years.The BAFTA-nominated actor later appeared in thefilms as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, a role he reprised four times.He was awarded a CBE - one of Britain's highest honours - in 1981 for his services to acting.