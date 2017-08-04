Robert Hardy Dies At 91. J K Rowling Bids Harry Potter's Cornelius Fudge Farewell On Twitter

Highlights
- "Everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him," J K Rowling tweeted
- Robert Hardy reprised his role four times in the series
- Chris Rankin, who worked with him in Harry Potter, also paid tribute
Here's what J K Rowling posted.
So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017
The official handle of Harry Potter Film also paid tribute.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/S1DscwlDtX— Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) August 3, 2017
Chris Rankin, who is best-known for playing Percy Weasley in Harry Potter series, also tweeted about the Robert Hardy's death. "Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories," he tweeted.
BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx— Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) August 3, 2017
Tributes for Robert Hardy have flooded Twitter.
Goodbye Robert Hardy.Sleep peacefully. My potterhead heart will never forget you... you will always be Cornelius Fudge. R.I.P#RIPCorneliuspic.twitter.com/j6RpS1gFBQ— Andrea |-/ (@TheGirlWhoLeavs) August 3, 2017
RIP Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge, Minister for Magic. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/MP9UxQf0cJ— Francesca Fedrigo (@FrancyFedrigo) August 3, 2017
RIP Robert Hardy who passed away today. Seeing the intro to All Creatures Great and Small always reminds me of Sunday evenings before school pic.twitter.com/WZq0QJ9m9m— 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) August 3, 2017
Robert Hardy was born in Cheltenham in 1925. He studied in the Oxford University. At the age of 24, Mr Hardy started his career as a theatre artist. His first play was the stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus. He has been a part of various television shows, including All Creatures Great and Small, which aired on BBC for 12 years.
Robert Hardy played Prince Albert in the award-winning show Edward The Seventh. For his role in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years he won a BAFTA . In 1981, Robert Hardy was awarded a CBE, one of Britain's highest honours.
(With AFP inputs)