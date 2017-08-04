Robert Hardy Dies At 91. J K Rowling Bids Harry Potter's Cornelius Fudge Farewell On Twitter

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 04, 2017 09:58 IST
Robert Hardy featured in four films of the series (Image courtesy: HarryPotterFilm)

Highlights

  1. "Everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him," J K Rowling tweeted
  2. Robert Hardy reprised his role four times in the series
  3. Chris Rankin, who worked with him in Harry Potter, also paid tribute
Actor Robert Hardy, who played Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic, in the Harry Potter franchise, died on Thursday. He was 91. Author J K Rowling paid tribute to Mr Hardy and tweeted, "So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him." Robert Hardy reprised his role four times in the series. His death was announced by his family. "It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years," a statement from his children Emma, Justine and Paul said, reported news agency AFP.

Here's what J K Rowling posted.
 

The official handle of Harry Potter Film also paid tribute.
 

Chris Rankin, who is best-known for playing Percy Weasley in Harry Potter series, also tweeted about the Robert Hardy's death. "Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories," he tweeted.
 

Tributes for Robert Hardy have flooded Twitter.
 
 
 

Robert Hardy was born in Cheltenham in 1925. He studied in the Oxford University. At the age of 24, Mr Hardy started his career as a theatre artist. His first play was the stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's Coriolanus. He has been a part of various television shows, including All Creatures Great and Small, which aired on BBC for 12 years.

Robert Hardy played Prince Albert in the award-winning show Edward The Seventh. For his role in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years he won a BAFTA . In 1981, Robert Hardy was awarded a CBE, one of Britain's highest honours.

(With AFP inputs)

Trending

