Robert Hardy Dies At 91. J K Rowling Bids Harry Potter's Cornelius Fudge Farewell On Twitter

Robert Hardy featured in four films of the series (Image courtesy: HarryPotterFilm )

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/S1DscwlDtX — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) August 3, 2017

BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) August 3, 2017

Goodbye Robert Hardy.Sleep peacefully. My potterhead heart will never forget you... you will always be Cornelius Fudge. R.I.P#RIPCorneliuspic.twitter.com/j6RpS1gFBQ — Andrea |-/ (@TheGirlWhoLeavs) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge, Minister for Magic. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/MP9UxQf0cJ — Francesca Fedrigo (@FrancyFedrigo) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy who passed away today. Seeing the intro to All Creatures Great and Small always reminds me of Sunday evenings before school pic.twitter.com/WZq0QJ9m9m — 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) August 3, 2017