Robert Hardy Dies At 91. J K Rowling Bids Harry Potter's Cornelius Fudge Farewell On Twitter

Highlights "Everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him," J K Rowling tweeted Robert Hardy reprised his role four times in the series Chris Rankin, who worked with him in Harry Potter, also paid tribute

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/S1DscwlDtX — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) August 3, 2017

BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) August 3, 2017

Goodbye Robert Hardy.Sleep peacefully. My potterhead heart will never forget you... you will always be Cornelius Fudge. R.I.P#RIPCorneliuspic.twitter.com/j6RpS1gFBQ — Andrea |-/ (@TheGirlWhoLeavs) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge, Minister for Magic. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/MP9UxQf0cJ — Francesca Fedrigo (@FrancyFedrigo) August 3, 2017

RIP Robert Hardy who passed away today. Seeing the intro to All Creatures Great and Small always reminds me of Sunday evenings before school pic.twitter.com/WZq0QJ9m9m — 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) August 3, 2017

Actor Robert Hardy, who played Cornelius Fudge , the Minister of Magic, in thefranchise, died on Thursday. He was 91. Author J K Rowling paid tribute to Mr Hardy and tweeted, "So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him." Robert Hardy reprised his role four times in the series. His death was announced by his family. "It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years," a statement from his children Emma, Justine and Paul said, reported news agency AFP.Here's what J K Rowling posted.The official handle ofFilm also paid tribute.Chris Rankin, who is best-known for playing Percy Weasley inseries, also tweeted about the Robert Hardy's death. "Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories," he tweeted.Tributes for Robert Hardy have flooded Twitter.Robert Hardy was born in Cheltenham in 1925. He studied in the Oxford University. At the age of 24, Mr Hardy started his career as a theatre artist. His first play was the stage adaptation of William Shakespeare's. He has been a part of various television shows, including, which aired on BBC for 12 years.Robert Hardy played Prince Albert in the award-winning show. For his role inhe won a BAFTA . In 1981, Robert Hardy was awarded a CBE, one of Britain's highest honours.(With AFP inputs)