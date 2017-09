Riya Sen Refused To Shoot Intimate Scenes In Ragini MMS Returns

Highlights Riya convinced the director to tone down the intimate scenes I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene: Riya Sen Ragini MMS Returns also stars Karishma Sharma

News of Riya Sen's upcoming web-series is featuring in headlines as much as her viral honeymoon picture (she married her longtime boyfriend Shivam Tewari recently) because the actress had an intimate scene toned down, reports news agency IANS. Riya plays the lead role of Simran in web-series titled(based on Ekta Kapoor'sfilms). Riya Sen read the script of the show and realized that there would be intimate scenes between her and co-star Nishant Malkani. However, on the day of the shooting Riya did not feel comfortable and spoke to director Suyash Vadhavkar. "I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene. I discussed my discomfort with Suyash and finally convinced him to tone down the scene," Riya said in a statement, reports IANS.is produced by ALT Balaji, a subsidy of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Recently, the first poster of the web-series featuring actress Karishma Sharma (the show's second lead) went viral. Actor Siddharth Gupta also featured on the poster with Karishma.Riya Sen had shared several pictures from the sets of the show while in between the shoots. Here's a sample:Riya Sen is the daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and her sister Raima (and) is also an actress. Riya is best known for her roles in Bollywood films such asand. She has also made Bengali films likeand, co-starring her sister Raima.(With inputs from IANS)