Riya Sen Lists Top 3 Rumours About Her. No, She's Not Pregnant

#TOP 3 #RUMOURS I've read about #ME this #season - 1- Ive been shortlisted for a #realityshow on TV 2- I'm #pregnant 3-I refused to do intimate scenes for a #webseries because I'm married Dude ! seriously !!! #LookingLondonTalkingTokyo

A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT