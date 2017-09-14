Riya Sen Lists Top 3 Rumours About Her. No, She's Not Pregnant

We know something about Riya Sen by now - she deals with rumours like a boss. The actress, who will be next seen in web series Ragini MMS Returns, remained the subject of several reports lately - some concerning her personal life while some regarding her work decisions. The actress hand-picked three of the rumours she perhaps deemed worthy to respond to and dismissed them at one go. In her list of top three "rumours about her this season," she included the recently trending one that she toned down the intimate scenes in Ragini MMS Returns because she's married now. Riya and her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari got married last month. Riya co-stars with Nishant Malkani in Ragini MMS Returns.
The remaining two on Riya's list are reports about a speculated pregnancy and that she's been shortlisted for a reality TV show. "Dude! Seriously?" was her reaction.
Earlier this week, in an interview to news agency IANS, Riya appeared little perturbed while revealing why she requested the director to make changes to the script of the web series. "I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene. I discussed my discomfort with Suyash and finally convinced him to tone down the scene," she said. So, there goes one rumour out of the window.
In August, Riya married Shivam in an intimate ceremony only attended by close friends and family, sparking rumours that a probable pregnancy is the reason behind the hush-hush wedding. In an interview to SpotboyE recently, Riya seemed to shrug off such reports saying: "Expected the speculation." That's another rumour done with.
About the speculated TV show that Riya was rumoured to be joining, let this be known that an unconfirmed list of TV stars including Nia Sharma, Mohit Aggarwal and Nandish Sandhu, as potential Bigg Boss 11 candidates, did the round on the Internet earlier and Riya featured in it. No, Riya Sen is not part of Bigg Boss 11, guys. Chill out.
Riya Sen is best known for featuring in movies like Jhankaar Beats, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa and Apna Sapna Money Money and has come onboard for Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS Returns, which premieres on September 21.