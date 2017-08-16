Riya Sen Is Marrying Long-Time Boyfriend Soon: Reports

Actress Riya Sen is all set to get married later this month, according to a report in mid-day. Riya Sen, 36, is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web-series based on the Ragini MMS films. If the mid-day report is to be believed then Riya is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari, who is a photography enthusiast. Riya, who is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of late actress Suchitra Sen, is known for her role in films like Jhankar Beats and Noukadubi. Not much is known about Riya's reported boyfriend, who features in several of her Instagram posts and vice-versa.
Highlights
- Riya Sen is reportedly getting married later this month
- Riya Sen is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and her sister is Raima Sen
- She's currently filming a web-series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor
Earlier this year, Moon Moon Sen told Times Of India that "good looks matter the most" to Riya. "Money is not important for them (Riya and her sister Raima Sen) as they don't realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else," she told Times Of India.
Riya's big screen debut was 1999 Tamil film Taj Mahal while Style marked her Bollywood debut. After Style, which was a nightmare to say the least, Riya featured in films like Jhankar Beats and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She played supporting roles in films like Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Apna Sapna Money Money and Shaadi No 1. Riya has also made several films in Bengali like Mone Pore Tomake, Abohoman, Noukadubi (in which she co-starred with Raima) and Jaatishwar. She was last seen in short film Lonely Girl - A Psychological Thriller.
She's currently busy filming Ekta Kapoor's web-series, which is produced by her ALTBalaji wing.