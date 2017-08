Riya Sen Is Marrying Long-Time Boyfriend Soon: Reports

Highlights Riya Sen is reportedly getting married later this month Riya Sen is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and her sister is Raima Sen She's currently filming a web-series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor

#prague #prague2017 #absinthe #futurenow #czechrepublic. A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Slaves to Slavs .. #slovakia. #bratislava #slavs A post shared by Riya Sen Dev Varma (@riyasendv) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Actress Riya Sen is all set to get married later this month, according to a report in mid-day . Riya Sen, 36, is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web-series based on thefilms. If the mid-day report is to be believed then Riya is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari, who is a photography enthusiast. Riya, who is the daughter of Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of late actress Suchitra Sen, is known for her role in films likeand. Not much is known about Riya's reported boyfriend, who features in several of her Instagram posts and vice-versa Earlier this year, Moon Moon Sen told Times Of India that "good looks matter the most" to Riya. "Money is not important for them (Riya and her sister Raima Sen) as they don't realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else," she told Times Of India Riya's big screen debut was 1999 Tamil filmwhilemarked her Bollywood debut. After, which was a nightmare to say the least, Riya featured in films likeand. She played supporting roles in films likeand. Riya has also made several films in Bengali like(in which she co-starred with Raima) and. She was last seen in short filmShe's currently busy filming Ekta Kapoor's web-series, which is produced by her ALTBalaji wing.