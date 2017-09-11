Riya Sen Is Breaking Hearts With This Honeymoon Pic "Kisses for Mrs and a heart for art," is how Riya Sen captioned the picture

#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

Actress Riya Sen, who recently had her status changed to 'married' after her wedding to long-time boyfriend Shivam Tewari, has zeroed in Prague as her honeymoon destination. On Instagram, she recently dropped a picture from her honeymoon, in which the newly married couple are oblivious of their surroundings as they adorably share a kiss - this broke millions of hearts on social media. "Nooo.... don't kiss him," read a comment on Riya's Instagram feed. "Kisses for Mrs and a heart for art," is how she captioned the picture, which is taken at a street side cafe somewhere in the City of a Hundred Spires (yes, Prague).Riya and Pune-based Shivam married in a ceremony according to Bengali rituals in August, pictures from which have been shared on social media by Riya's sister, actress Raima. The wedding ceremony had everything traditionally Bengali - fromandfor the bride and groom toand- Riya and Shivam were part of all the rituals. The couple also had a combinedceremony on the morning of their wedding. The wedding festivities were close-knit celebrations with Riya and Raima's parents, actress Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma, presiding over. Riya Sen is the granddaughter of legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen.Riya made her acting debut with Tamil filmwhilewas her first project in Bollywood. Riya's Bollywood resume includes films likeandand she's also featured in music singles in the Nineties.andare some of her Bengali movies. Riya Sen will soon be seen in a web series by Ekta Kapoor, titled, which is based on thefilms.