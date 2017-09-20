Riteish Deshmukh's Faster Fene Motion Poster Gets Celebrity Love Faster Fene, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is based on the beloved character of Marathi literature created by B R Bhagwat

Faster Fene on Tuesday and it has been appreciated by Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sajid Khan, producer Vashu Bhagnani's daughter Honey Bhagnani and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who expressed their excitement about the upcoming film on Twitter. "Looking and feeling amazing and new @Riteishd," tweeted Karan Johar while Anupam Kher wrote, "Superb." Faster Fene stars Amey Wagh in the lead role. The actor is best known for featuring in web chat show Casting Couch. The film has been produced by Riteish Deshmukh's wife, actress



See what celebrities had to say about Faster Fene motion poster here:

Looking and feeling amazing and new @Riteishdhttps://t.co/KzPM3A7jol — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 19, 2017

Superb.:) https://t.co/U6OchGUV93 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 19, 2017

GOODLUCK mere bhai.looking fab! https://t.co/CyI99erJ6N — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 19, 2017

Ye jo aap nayi picture bana rahe hain.... Dhamaal concept nazar aa raha hai....@Riteishd@FilmFasterFene — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 19, 2017

One word - Fabulousssssssssssss . @Riteishd@geneliadhttps://t.co/efMSYsczZz — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) September 19, 2017



Faster Fene, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is based on the beloved character of Marathi literature created by B R Bhagwat.



The teaser of Faster Fene was unveiled by the makers of the film on September 12.



Watch it here:





Faster Fene is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.



Faster Fene is Riteish Deshmukh's fourth film as a producer. The 38-year-old actor made his debut as a producer in 2013 with Marathi film Balak Palak.



Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Bumpy's Bank Chor along with Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi. The Ek Villain actor will next be seen in Marathi film Mauli.



Riteish Deshmukh will be making a film on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, which will reportedly be directed by Ravi Jadhav.



Riteish Deshmukh's next Bollywood venture is Total Dhamaal, which is the third installment of the Dhamaal series. The film is scheduled for release in 2018.





