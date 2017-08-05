Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Message For Genelia D'Souza Will Melt The Most Unromantic Heart

Highlights "You are an incredible woman, my best friend," wrote Riteish "I love you. I am me because I have you," Genelia replied The couple are parents to two sons

Happy Bday Baiko @geneliad you are an incredible woman,my best friend, my biggest support & the strongest mother. pic.twitter.com/Ab2jG9wy0i — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2017

I love you @Riteishd... I am me because I have you.. Your my strength, my love, my life https://t.co/1qFf5K23gw — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2017

This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad ....have the best year....all the happiness and love always!!! https://t.co/TJqzTLqOlj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2017