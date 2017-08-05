Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Message For Genelia D'Souza Will Melt The Most Unromantic Heart

Highlights
- "You are an incredible woman, my best friend," wrote Riteish
- "I love you. I am me because I have you," Genelia replied
- The couple are parents to two sons
Happy Bday Baiko @geneliad you are an incredible woman,my best friend, my biggest support & the strongest mother. pic.twitter.com/Ab2jG9wy0i— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2017
I love you @Riteishd... I am me because I have you.. Your my strength, my love, my life https://t.co/1qFf5K23gw— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2017
Genelia and Riteish, you guys are adorable.
Karan Johar also wished Genelia through Riteish's post and wrote, "This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad ....have the best year....all the happiness and love always!"
This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad ....have the best year....all the happiness and love always!!! https://t.co/TJqzTLqOlj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2017
Meanwhile, actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti, who has co-starred with Genelia in Telugu hits like Boys and Bommarillu, also wished her.
Happy Birthday dear @geneliad All the best things in life for you always! Stay blessed:)— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 5, 2017
Adorable! What a lovely couple! Muaah! https://t.co/DQkldlwxyV— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 5, 2017
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met while filming 2003's Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut movie. Genelia later shifted her focus to Telugu cinema and featured in blockbuster films like Boys, Bommarillu and Santosh Subramaniam. In 2008, she starred in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Imran Khan and produced by Aamir Khan. The film was a commercial hit. The couple have also co-starred together in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which released in February 2012, the same month in which they got married.
Riteish Deshmukh, son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, has starred in commercial hits such as Kya Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster!, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull series and Ek Villain. His last release was Bank Chor.