Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Message For Genelia D'Souza Will Melt The Most Unromantic Heart

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 05, 2017 12:20 IST
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh married in 2012 (Image courtesy: Riteishd)

Highlights

  1. "You are an incredible woman, my best friend," wrote Riteish
  2. "I love you. I am me because I have you," Genelia replied
  3. The couple are parents to two sons
Genelia D'Souza is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote an adorable message for her on social media. Riteish, 38, shared a selfie with Genelia and wrote, "Happy Bday Baiko @geneliad you are an incredible woman, my best friend, my biggest support & the strongest mother." Genelia and Riteish have been married since 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons, Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 1. Genelia soon responded to Riteish's post and wrote, "I love you @Riteishd... I am me because I have you.. Your my strength, my love, my life." (Couple goals X infinity). Read their Twitter exchange here.
 

Genelia and Riteish, you guys are adorable.

Karan Johar also wished Genelia through Riteish's post and wrote, "This is such an adorable picture...happy birthday my darling @geneliad ....have the best year....all the happiness and love always!"
 

Meanwhile, actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti, who has co-starred with Genelia in Telugu hits like Boys and Bommarillu, also wished her.
 
 

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met while filming 2003's Tujhe Meri Kasam, their debut movie. Genelia later shifted her focus to Telugu cinema and featured in blockbuster films like Boys, Bommarillu and Santosh Subramaniam. In 2008, she starred in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Imran Khan and produced by Aamir Khan. The film was a commercial hit. The couple have also co-starred together in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which released in February 2012, the same month in which they got married.

Riteish Deshmukh, son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, has starred in commercial hits such as Kya Kool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster!, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Housefull series and Ek Villain. His last release was Bank Chor.
 

