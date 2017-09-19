Rishi Kapoor Shares Then And Now Pics Of The Iconic R K Studio

Highlights Rishi Kapoor shared one picture that dates back to 1950 The other picture shared by Rishi Kapoor shows the gutted studio Massive fire broke out on sets of reality show Super Dancer 2 on Saturday

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017