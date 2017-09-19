Rishi Kapoor Shares Then And Now Pics Of The Iconic R K Studio

Highlights
- Rishi Kapoor shared one picture that dates back to 1950
- The other picture shared by Rishi Kapoor shows the gutted studio
- Massive fire broke out on sets of reality show Super Dancer 2 on Saturday
1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017
2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017
On September 16, a fire spread out reportedly from the electrical wing of the RK Studio and engulfed the ground floor. Rishi Kapoor expressed sadness over the loss in separate tweets. "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully, no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated," read one tweet. "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away," read the other tweet.
Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017
A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017
A source close to the studio told news agency PTI that authorities are trying to reconstruct the gutted studio by October first week in order to resume shooting of Super Dancer.
"The next shoot is planned for the first week of October. We are hopeful that we will be able to make amends by that time and get the set ready," PTI quoted the source as saying.
1948 movie Aag was the first film to be produced by RK Studio. Barsaat, Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the films made under the banner.
After iconic actor Raj Kapoor's death in 1988, his elder son Randhir Kapoor took over the studio.
Rishi Kapoor directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen under the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.
