Rishi Kapoor Shares Then And Now Pics Of The Iconic R K Studio

Actor Rishi Kapoor has posted two pictures of the iconic RK Studio on Twitter showing the studio being reconstructed after the damage caused by the massive fire on the sets of reality TV showon Saturday. RK Studio is located in Mumbai's Chembur. The studio was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father, legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948. Rishi Kapoor shared one picture that dates back to 1950 in which RK Studio is seen getting ready to shoot for a dream sequence from the filmwhile the other picture shows the gutted studio. "Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio," wrote the 65-year-old actor.See the pictures shared by Rishi Kapoor here:On September 16, a fire spread out reportedly from the electrical wing of the RK Studio and engulfed the ground floor. Rishi Kapoor expressed sadness over the loss in separate tweets . "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully, no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated," read one tweet. "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away," read the other tweet.A source close to the studio told news agency PTI that authorities are trying to reconstruct the gutted studio by October first week in order to resume shooting of"The next shoot is planned for the first week of October. We are hopeful that we will be able to make amends by that time and get the set ready," PTI quoted the source as saying.1948 moviewas the first film to be produced by RK Studio.andare also some of the films made under the banner.After iconic actor Raj Kapoor's death in 1988, his elder son Randhir Kapoor took over the studio.Rishi Kapoor directedunder the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.(With PTI inputs)