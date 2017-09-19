Rishi Kapoor Shares Then And Now Pics Of The Iconic R K Studio

"Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio," tweeted Rishi Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 19, 2017 20:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rishi Kapoor Shares Then And Now Pics Of The Iconic R K Studio

Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rishi Kapoor shared one picture that dates back to 1950
  2. The other picture shared by Rishi Kapoor shows the gutted studio
  3. Massive fire broke out on sets of reality show Super Dancer 2 on Saturday
Actor Rishi Kapoor has posted two pictures of the iconic RK Studio on Twitter showing the studio being reconstructed after the damage caused by the massive fire on the sets of reality TV show Super Dancer 2 on Saturday. RK Studio is located in Mumbai's Chembur. The studio was founded by Rishi Kapoor's father, legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948. Rishi Kapoor shared one picture that dates back to 1950 in which RK Studio is seen getting ready to shoot for a dream sequence from the film Awara while the other picture shows the gutted studio. "Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio," wrote the 65-year-old actor.

See the pictures shared by Rishi Kapoor here:
 
 

On September 16, a fire spread out reportedly from the electrical wing of the RK Studio and engulfed the ground floor. Rishi Kapoor expressed sadness over the loss in separate tweets. "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully, no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated," read one tweet. "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away," read the other tweet.
 
 

A source close to the studio told news agency PTI that authorities are trying to reconstruct the gutted studio by October first week in order to resume shooting of Super Dancer.

"The next shoot is planned for the first week of October. We are hopeful that we will be able to make amends by that time and get the set ready," PTI quoted the source as saying.

1948 movie Aag was the first film to be produced by RK Studio. Barsaat, Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the films made under the banner.

After iconic actor Raj Kapoor's death in 1988, his elder son Randhir Kapoor took over the studio.

Rishi Kapoor directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen under the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ'Jimikki Kammal' Dance Challenge Is Going Strong. Watch Our Top 5 Picks
Rishi KapoorRK StudioRaj Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11

................................ Advertisement ................................